Consumption Of Junk Food And Alcohol Can Lead To Liver Cancer: Research

Junk foods and their harmful impact on the body is not an unknown fact. Several studies have pointed out that these foods are responsible for problems like childhood obesity and heart disease. Now, research conducted by the British Liver Trust has revealed a more startling fact. As informed in the research, mortality rates have increased by 40%, over the last decade alone. It has been accelerated by industry promotion of high-strength alcohol and junk food. Research has pointed out that liver cancer is now the fastest-rising cause of cancer death in the UK.

The British Liver Trust has informed that alcohol is classified as a group 1 carcinogen. It is responsible for at least 7 types of cancer. Obesity acts as a force multiplier on the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and common cancers. These cancers include breast, bowel, and prostate cancers. British Liver Trust Chief Executive, Pamela Healy OBE said in an interview with a portal: “The sharp rise in liver cancer is a preventable tragedy, which can only be reversed through bold action to address our broken food system and harmful drinking." Pamela also said that the Government should introduce watershed restrictions on junk food advertising on TV and online.

Advertisement

Most liver cancers are potentially preventable. According to Nebraska Medicine, there are 7 easy steps by which we can protect ourselves from liver cancer.

Everyone should get the Hepatitis B vaccine.

Don’t touch or reuse dirty or used syringes or needles.

Use a male condom during vaginal, oral, or anal sex. Unprotected sex with an infected partner can transmit Hepatitis B.

Keep a healthy weight.

Get medical care, if you have chronic Hepatitis.

People should not drink alcohol in excess, as it can damage their liver.