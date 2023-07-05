Content Creator Larissa D’ Sa Is Set to Bring the Flair Factor to Wimbledon 2023

A large number of royalty and celebrities have flocked to the All-England Club in London to witness Wimbledon 2023 from the stands. Larissa D’Sa, a prominent content producer from India, will make her championship debut this year, making history as the first Indian lifestyle influencer to be invited as a guest spectator at the oldest and most famous tennis tournament in the world.

Larissa D’Sa, a passionate tennis fan, says, “My introduction to the sport happened at a very early phase of my life. During my early teens, I watched practically every tournament with my father and he used to educate me on the technicalities of the game. My fondest memory of tennis dates back to school when I started maintaining a journal with cut outs of interviews of tennis stars and all kinds of news from the world of tennis. My all-time favourite players have been Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. What really attracted me to the sport was about how tennis is a game of mental agility which has always been my motto to life. Whilst I played football in college, it was always my secret desire to learn tennis but I didn’t have financial resources to pursue it further. Today life comes full circle for me as I’ve been one of the chosen few to attend Wimbledon and watch the tennis legends live in action. I’m extremely grateful and excited as my father will be attending Wimbledon along with me. He literally broke into tears when I surprised him with the news and I couldn’t think of a better sporting plus one than him."