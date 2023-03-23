Do you know black pepper has been named the ‘King of Spices’? Many of us sprinkle a dash of salt and pepper to enhance the taste of our recipes, but only a few know about its medicinal properties. Black pepper is not just a kitchen staple but was also used in ancient Ayurvedic medicine. From offering plenty of health benefits to having several therapeutic qualities, incorporating black pepper into your daily diet is one of the best ways to prevent falling prey to several diseases. Let’s take a look at the science-backed health benefits of black pepper.

A Good Dose Of Antioxidants

Black pepper contains excellent antioxidant properties that benefit your health in a variety of ways. Antioxidants strengthen immunity while combating disease-causing free radicals. These antioxidants combat molecules that are produced both inside and outside of our bodies. Exposure to these free radicals may lead to a number of health problems.

Boost Cognitive Function

Black pepper has a stimulating effect on the brain. Those with neurological illnesses benefit the most from it. It improves a person’s memory and cognitive function by activating the chemical pathways in the brain. It also improves mood and functions as an antidepressant. According to studies, black pepper helps to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and enhances the brain’s function.

Cancer-Fighting Properties

Black pepper has been shown to have anti-carcinogenic properties. Piperine’s antioxidant properties minimise cell deterioration and prevent tissue damage. Freshly ground black pepper contains anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant qualities that can help prevent cancer. Black pepper is not only abundant in antioxidants, but it also has vitamins like Vitamin A, flavonoids, and carotenoids that aid in the battle against cancer-causing free radicals.

Controls Blood Sugar Level

Black pepper can help people with type 2 diabetes by regulating their blood sugar levels. Dietitians generally suggest that increasing your intake of black pepper can help lower your chances of getting high blood sugar. The antioxidant properties of black pepper help to control blood sugar levels, while also enhancing the health of the digestive system.

Promotes Digestive Benefits

Black pepper stimulates digestive enzymes and fluids, which helps in digestion. If you consume black pepper, especially with a meal, it promotes better digestion and food breakdown. As per the studies, pancreatic enzymes — which support the entire digestive process — also benefit from black pepper. In addition, the carminative properties of black pepper help to reduce gas.

Reminder:

Consumption of black pepper in limited quantities is very beneficial for health, but its excess intake can make you a victim of many health problems. Also, it is best to consume black pepper only after consulting a doctor.

