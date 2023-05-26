Controlling Diabetes To Improving Heart, Amazing Health Benefits Of Pomegranates

Native to India and Iran, pomegranates were described as holy fruit in ancient texts. It is known for its abundance of health benefits and improving fertility. Many studies have shown that consuming this fruit daily can help ease so many health problems. In an interview with The Indian Express, clinical Dietician G Sushma explained that pomegranates contain compounds such as antioxidants and polyphenols that protect our brains. These compounds reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, keeping the brain calm and healthy.

About 250 grams of pomegranate provides 150 calories of energy. It also has 38 grams of carbohydrates, 11 grams of dietary fibre, 26 grams of sugar, 2 grams of protein, 2.5 grams of fat, 28 milligrams of vitamin C, 46 micrograms of vitamin K, 107 micrograms folate, 533 milligrams of potassium are found.

Advertisement

Apart from these valuable nutrients, other vitamins and minerals like Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Calcium, Magnesium, and Phosphorus are also found in pomegranates.

Health benefits of pomegranate:

Good for heart health: Inflammation is the main cause of several heart diseases and pomegranates contribute to improved heart health. It contains antioxidants and polyphenols that help in eliminating oxidative stress by reducing inflammation. According to a clinical trial, heart patients who drank a cup of pomegranate juice daily experienced a significant reduction in intensity and occurrence of chest pain.

Anti-cancer properties- Some studies have shown that pomegranate fruit or juice may help to fight cancer in patients. The fruit contains compounds called ellagitannins and punicalagin which have anti-cancer properties. Pomegranates have demonstrated anti-tumour effects in lung, breast, prostate and skin cancers.

Improves brain health- Pomegranate also offers protective benefits for the brain. The compound ellagitannins, an antioxidant, helps prevent any kind of oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain.

Advertisement

Helps in controlling diabetes- Dietician G Sushma said that the fruit can be very beneficial for diabetes patients. Pomegranates contain natural sugar and are packed with several nutrients, thus consuming them in a limited quantity may provide plenty of health benefits for diabetes patients.

Other benefits- The fruit also contains several other health benefits. It helps in weight loss by controlling body fat. They are rich in fibre which helps strengthens the digestive system of the body. The combination of antioxidants and Vitamin C makes it a great immunity booster.