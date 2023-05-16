Cooking Habits To Reduce Carbon Footprint In The Kitchen

In our quest for sustainable living, adopting eco-friendly cooking habits is crucial. By making simple changes in our kitchen routines, we can significantly reduce our carbon footprint. Choosing locally sourced and organic ingredients, reducing food waste through mindful meal planning, and opting for energy-efficient cooking methods like steaming or using induction stoves are effective ways to minimize environmental impact.

Dr Shilpa Yadav, Nutritionist, Medharbour hospital, Gurugram, “Unknowingly, our daily activities are responsible in the increase of carbon footprints and our kitchen habits too are a significant contributor to it. Right from boiling water to waste disposal, energy and natural resources are being wasted. Always be conscious in choosing the right cooking pots and pan, and keep check on refrigerator temperature and its door seal."

Our cooking habits have a significant impact on the carbon footprint in our kitchen. Sanandan Sudhir, CEO and Founder, On2Cook, says, “To reduce our carbon footprint, we need to pay attention to several factors such as the number of appliances used, meals cooked at a time, and the utensils we use. Instead of adding new appliances, we can extend the life of the ones we already have to shrink our footprint. We should also eliminate the idea of using appliance-specific utensils."

Adopting smart devices that use combination cooking technology can significantly minimize our carbon footprint in the kitchen. These devices use simultaneous flame, induction, and microwave cooking, enabling us to use one device instead of three, reducing CO2 emission levels. Optimum space and energy utilization are also critical to reducing our carbon footprint. By adopting these measures, we can contribute to a sustainable future while still enjoying delicious meals.

Dr Yadav adds, “Eat locally and seasonal produces as it saves unnecessary transportation and is also healthier for the body. Avoid wastage of food as it is a wastage of natural resources and energy. Use reusable bags for grocery shopping, avoid plastic bags and packaging, and also keep a check on your appliances’ health."

Additionally, embracing plant-based meals or reducing meat consumption can greatly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Incorporating these cooking habits not only benefits the planet but also promotes healthier and more sustainable lifestyles for ourselves and future generations.