Could Reusing Used Cooking Oil Be Hazardous For Health? Expert Decodes

Indian cuisine is undeniably lip-smacking and delightful. People never say no to delicacies, regardless of the occasion. Indians are also known to avoid wastage, when it comes to cooking and often leave the excess oil aside after frying something like papad or nuggets, to use it later. It is a common kitchen practice that helps save time, energy and money. Did you know that there are dangerous effects of reusing the same oil? According to the safety guidelines issued by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (SAFAI), reheating these used oils should be avoided.

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi — Chief Clinical Dietician at Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru — shared that when we reheat the used oil, it contains more fatty acids, which are saturated and extend to become double bonds. These can result in swelling or inflammation in the cells that start forming and are not able to work at their pace. Secondly, healthy cells are also engaged in repairing the bad cells. These inflamed cells can increase the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart attacks and high blood pressure levels.

Advertisement

She also explained that the hydrogen and oxygen present in the air attracts the hot oil and helps to transform in oxidation. This changes the structure of the fatty acids. Dr Rohatgi also mentioned that cooking oils used for cooking, be it ghee, butter, refined oil or mustard oil, contain fatty acids in them. She also suggested a safer cooking oil option that can be reused. “Rice bran is one of the safest options and you can use it at medium flame and re-use it later," she shared.

She also stated that Vanaspati, margarine, ghee, coconut and palm oils are some of the worst oils for deep-frying.

Advertisement

The medical expert also shared the method to re-use oil correctly. She suggested not to deep fry oil at a very high temperature for a long time. Citing an example, she shared that while making pooris, do all the preparations beforehand and then fry them for 5 to 7 minutes, instead of leaving the oil on gas for a long duration. That oil can be reused at low temperatures for sauteing and making vegetables.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general beliefs. News18 does not confirm these. Before implementing it, contact the concerned expert.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here