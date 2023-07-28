Count on These Celebrity-Inspired Fabrics to Attend Next Monsoon Wedding

With cool breeze, satisfying earthy smell and pleasing sound of rain drops, monsoon season stands synonymous with all things pleasant. While monsoon gives us respite from the scorching heat, it is also considered ideal for a wedding. This is also the season for humidity and sweat, so the choice of outfit is key. A wedding means staying in one outfit for a long time. In such a scenario,choosing the right outfit makes a big difference. The perfect fabric will keep you both comfortable and stylish, throughout the day. This also raises the question of what is the right fabric for you. If you are also battling such a wardrobe dilemma then you have landed on the right spot, as we have pulled together a few celebrity-inspired outfits and fabric to count on your next monsoon wedding.

Cotton

Advertisement

Nothing speaks the wedding love language more than a saree. Trends may come and go but the six yards will stand the test of time. Quite like how nothing can beat the breezy material of cotton. A cotton outfit at a wedding is a match made in fashion heaven. Wondering if a cotton saree will appear dull in a wedding ceremony? Don’t you worry. Pick a drape of your choice and let its broad border do its magic. Just how Kriti Sanon looked ethereal in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s white saree with golden and maroon lace and embroidered border.

Advertisement

Chiffon

Advertisement

Chiffon sarees are peak Bollywood aesthetic. A chiffon pastel is ideal if it’s a day wedding. For a night ceremony, you must surely leave the sequin work to spread its charm. Just like Rhea Chakraborty’s Manish Malhotra drape, which will qualify for any occasion. If you are planning to add a contemporary touch to it then don’t miss out on the matching blazer that is resting on the actress’ shoulder like a cape.

Georgette

If you aren’t into the shimmer then you can rest your faith in embroidery work, which not only gives an appearance of heavy duty but is also aesthetically pleasing. We all remember Ananya Panday’s powder blue georgette saree from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. While the pastel hue and floral embroidery were just perfect for any day wedding, the georgette fabric made it appear extremely flowy. This lightweight fabric is breathable and will keep you comfortable throughout.