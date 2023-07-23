Cousins Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Types of Cousins, and How to Celebrate

NATIONAL COUSINS DAY 2023: Attending an Indian wedding is an absolute joy, and the real essence lies in the delightful moments spent with cousins. The anticipation of reuniting after a long time fills everyone with excitement and eagerness. For some, these gatherings become a beautiful opportunity to forge lifelong friendships with their cousins, becoming their confidants and pillars of support.

Cousins Day, on July 24, calls for a grand celebration of this cherished relationship. Let’s seize the moment to express our gratitude for the invaluable company and camaraderie shared with our cousins. Before we scroll below to see how to celebrate this day, let’s look at the history of this day.

History of Cousin’s Day

The origin of National Cousins Day remains shrouded in mystery to this day. However, it is known that this special day was created in 1998 with the intention of acknowledging and celebrating the remarkable bond shared between cousins. It serves as a wonderful occasion to come together with extended family members and express heartfelt appreciation for the love and support they bring to our lives.

Types of Cousins