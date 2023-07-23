Cousins Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Types of Cousins, and How to Celebrate

NATIONAL COUSINS DAY 2023: Attending an Indian wedding is an absolute joy, and the real essence lies in the delightful moments spent with cousins. The anticipation of reuniting after a long time fills everyone with excitement and eagerness. For some, these gatherings become a beautiful opportunity to forge lifelong friendships with their cousins, becoming their confidants and pillars of support.
Cousins Day, on July 24, calls for a grand celebration of this cherished relationship. Let’s seize the moment to express our gratitude for the invaluable company and camaraderie shared with our cousins. Before we scroll below to see how to celebrate this day, let’s look at the history of this day.
History of Cousin’s Day
The origin of National Cousins Day remains shrouded in mystery to this day. However, it is known that this special day was created in 1998 with the intention of acknowledging and celebrating the remarkable bond shared between cousins. It serves as a wonderful occasion to come together with extended family members and express heartfelt appreciation for the love and support they bring to our lives.
Types of Cousins
- The overachieving cousin
There is a cousin in every family who has achieved a lot in their life. He or she is the one who always got the best grades in school and college. This person probably has more than two degrees and a high-income job.
- The responsible cousin
There is always a cousin who is considered to be the most responsible kid in the family. This person will ensure whether everybody had food or not. He reminds you of Prem from Sooraj Barjataya’s movie Hum Sath Sath Hai.
- Thy Shy cousin
This is a shy and introverted cousin. You probably wouldn’t have heard from his or her mouth. The person is always making excuses to skip the party or leave a get-together early
- The foreign cousin
We all have that one cousin who lives in another country or state. We meet them during get-togethers and parties and wonder about their ‘videsi accent’.
How to Celebrate Cousin’s Day
- Organize a video chat
There isn’t a better idea to catch up than organizing a video chat with all the cousins. It’s a perfect way to reminisce about old days and memories.
- Plan a reunion with family
Organizing a reunion with the family members to get together and enjoy. You can plan fun activities like board games, scavenger hunts, or team sports.
- Play an online game
Playing an online game is the best way to bond with each other. The best part of playing an online game is that people can play the game from different locations.
- Send a care package
Sending a care package full of goodies is the best way to show care and love for each other. To make it special, one can include snacks, homemade goodies, messages and photographs of each other.