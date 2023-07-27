Couture Has Always Been About Self-Discovery For Me: Varun Bahl

Known for weaving magic with artisanal embroideries, couturier Varun Bahl is all set to bring the beauty of flora and fauna to life with his collection Inner Bloom.

Staying true to Indian craftsmanship and creating a line that honours and celebrates it, Varun Bahl in conversation with News18, shares the inspiration behind Inner Bloom, his love for 3D artisanal embroideries and why couture is all about self discovery.

Excerpts from the interview:

In the world of couture, your craftsmanship has explored the beauty of embroidery, what style of embroidery have you focussed on for this season’s collection?

My upcoming collection, Inner Bloom also showcases and highlights artisanal embroideries with beautiful 3D flowers that have always been synonymous with my label. The embroideries feature intricate detailing and add a wild elegance to the designs. In addition to the floral embroideries, the collection incorporates seamless patchwork embroideries, asymmetrical and voluminous cuts, hanging tassels, sequin work, cutdana, nakshi work creating a bold and modern aesthetic.

What has been your vision and inspiration for this collection?

My vision has always been to redefine the essence of couture, and with the Inner Bloom, I have aimed to create a tapestry of exquisite designs that enchant and captivate, wherein artisanal embroideries take centre stage. The inspiration for this collection comes from the allure of flora and fauna and how enchanting it is to be surrounded by such beauty all around us.

What elements from this collection stand out from your previous couture collections?

In Inner Bloom, each piece comprises a unique history, its own poetry, and a sense of individuality. The essence of this collection revolves around youthful and lively silhouettes, infusing a sense of freshness and modernity into the designs. The embroideries boast elaborate intricacies, bestowing an extra touch of grace upon each garment.

Silhouettes in Indian couture for the longest time were only limited to sarees and lehengas, do we get to see different silhouettes in your collection?

In Inner Bloom, you will get to see bridal couture pieces that cater to the contemporary and modern bride. The designs are dreamy, experimental, fun, and fresh while maintaining a strong emphasis on fine handwork. The collection also seeks to revive and showcase the beauty of craftsmanship and intricate detailing that makes bridal couture truly special.

It features ball gowns that marry a boho chic vibe with couture elements. These gowns offer a unique and refreshing take on various types of bridal occasion wear, combining free-spirited aesthetics with haute couture craftsmanship.

If you had to define Couture in India in one word, what would it be and why?