"Couture Is A Lot More Than Just Wedding Wear,” Says Rimzim Dadu, Who Is Making Her ICW 2023 Debut

India Couture Week: In a world of breaking stereotypes and making a mark with her creativity, Rimzim Dadu is a force to reckon with. Time and again, the couturier has challenged tradition and paved a path for innovation.

All set to bring the perfect blend of futuristic aesthetics married with traditional craftsmanship, Rimzim Dadu will be presenting Hydrochromic at ICW 2023. In conversation with News18, Rimzim Dadu talks about Indian audiences looking beyond the traditional definitions of couture, her collection Hydrochromic and why she is comfortable with the wearable art tag.

Excerpts from the interview:

You are showcasing at India Couture Week for the first time, how would you describe your association with ICW?

It’s a great platform. This is our first show at the ICW. But we have always been a couture brand as we firmly believe that couture is a lot more than just wedding wear. We decided to debut at the ICW because I feel the audiences in India have matured now to look beyond the traditional definitions of couture. They are more open to high-end couture pieces that work equally well in weddings or at international red carpet events or just at a party.

You have been celebrating art in fashion for many years now, what makes Rimzim Dadu’s designs a favourite in the world of couture?

I think that’s more of a question for my audiences! But I think our artistic approach to how we develop our textiles and silhouettes has made us what we are today. What has also worked for us is our continuous endeavour to make wearable art. Clothes that are pieces of art but extremely comfortable and easy to wear.

What does this collection represent and what inspired this season’s theme?

I have always loved nature. From my childhood, I have spent a lot of time in our Nainital house, which is nestled in a valley and always brings us very close to nature. The sound of rain, which you get in abundance in Nainital, always draws me closer to Mother Earth. The ripples and waves and the many patterns water creates always gets me thinking. So, you will see that fluidity in this connection.

But at the same time, we are using water as a metaphor to draw attention to climate change. Too much of it or too less of rain can be devastating. We need to protect our nature, so we can continue to enjoy the rain - outside and inside (like in my show). Our idea is to make people think.

Your designs ignite a palette of metallic shades, what hues have you introduced in this collection?

You will see a lot of metallics in gold, silver, gun metal, pink and green. I love using bold colours but making them subtle in our pieces.

Your designs are a perfect blend of futuristic aesthetics married with traditional craftsmanship. What’s the driving force behind celebrating the best of both worlds?

In this season, we are using a lot of reengineered cords. We have taken inspiration from traditional weaves like the Patola and fused it with our experimental approach to design.

I have always been inspired by our rich history of textiles. I always dip into this amazing repository whenever I need inspiration. But I don’t just lift them, I interpret them in my own way, in my own textiles. I have experimented with the Patola, Jamdani and Ikat to name a few.