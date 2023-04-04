COVID-19 Cases on the Rise: Here's What You Need to Do to Stay Safe

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the globe, it’s crucial to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. With new variants emerging, it’s important to remain vigilant and follow recommended guidelines from health authorities. The current state of COVID-19 cases, calls for following necessary precautions one should take to protect themselves and their communities. By staying informed and taking necessary measures, we can work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.

Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head, Critical Care & Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, says, “In the recent days, there have been reports of a new Covid variant - the XBB.1.16 – and we have also witnessed a steady increase in Covid cases being reported to us from across Delhi - NCR. Many patients being infected are currently asymptomatic, but those who are developing have similar known symptoms such as fever, cough, and fatigue, along with other symptoms such as shortness of breath or having trouble breathing, aches and pains in the body and muscle pain, sore throat, running nose, pain in their chest, and headaches."

Although there has been a gradual rise in the number of Covid cases being reported each day, doctors have not yet noticed any severe symptoms to panic for. “The main symptoms of the majority of patients are fever and cough, and they often also experience similar symptoms to those of influenza, such as cough, headache, sore throat, runny nose, and shortness of breath. As a result of the similarities in these symptoms, the public has become confused because both influenza and cold symptoms are, in many ways, similar," observes Ashutosh Shukla, Medical Advisor and Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Max Hospital, Gurugram.

The increasing number of Covid-19 infections serve as a stark reminder that we must remain cautious in our fight against this virus. High risk individuals who suffer from co-morbidities like diabetes, BP, hypertension, should consult their physician and should not ignore any signs and symptoms, they need to be extra careful. It is still advised and crucial for the general public to stay cautious and safeguard themselves by following the Covid precautionary steps, such as putting on masks when traveling, avoiding crowded areas, getting throat swabs, frequently cleaning hands and face, avoiding overcrowded and badly ventilated environments, avoiding spitting in public areas, and restricting travel when ill or showing symptoms and maintaining proper self-hygiene and sanitization.

