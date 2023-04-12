Cow Urine Contains Harmful Bacteria And Might Be Bad For Consumption: Study

Fresh cow urine contains harmful bacteria and this makes it unfit for human consumption. It has been found in the latest study conducted by the Bareilly-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI). As stated in the research, cow urine contains harmful bacteria, which are detrimental to health. Research specified that buffalo’s urine is effective on certain bacteria in comparison to cow’s urine. Research carried out on the urine samples of cows and bulls has found at least 14 harmful bacteria in them. These bacteria contain Escherichia coli bacterium, which is commonly associated with stomach infections in humans. This study was led by Dr Bhoj Raj Singh, Head of the Division of Epidemiology, IVRI. His three students pursuing their PHDs were also involved in this research.

Bhoj Raj Singh shared more details about this study in a byte given to The Times of India. He said that in the research, statistical analysis of 73 urine samples, comprising cows, buffaloes, and humans was done. He told TOI that anti-bacterial properties in buffalo’s urine are more effective than cows’. According to him, buffalo’s urine is effective on bacteria like S epidermidis and E Rhapontici. Bhoj Raj Singh told TOI that research was carried out between June 2022 and November 2022 on three types of cows. These cows are Sahiwal, Tharparkar and Vindavani (crossbreed), found in local dairy farms. According to him, samples from humans and buffaloes were considered for the study. He noted that a “sizeable proportion of urine samples from apparently healthy individuals carry potentially pathogenic bacteria".

This research has come up at a time when several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Hindutva organisations have promoted cow urine and dung. They have promoted cow urine and dung as a cure for several diseases. Many of them also suggested that cow urine can help in preventing Covid-19. Some Hindutva outfits have even held cow-drinking events during the pandemic. They opined that such events will ward off the Coronavirus. These claims were debunked by virologist and traditional medicine researcher Debprasad Chattopadhyay. Debprasad had exposed these false claims to Germany’s Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency. According to Debprasad, cow dung and urine are waste materials. He said that there is no test which proves that they are useful for us.

