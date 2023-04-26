Cranberries Can Cut the Incidence of UTI by 50%: Study

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) can cause a range of bladder issues and be very painful. They are also widely prevalent. According to researchers, roughly one-third of women, as well as a large number of elderly people and persons who have bladder problems, will develop a UTI. A UTI can spread to the kidneys and result in other issues if left untreated. UTIs can affect men and children, despite being most common in women.

The flavour of cranberries is tangy and energising. These have a lot of antioxidants and minerals. According to a recent study, cranberries can lower UTI risk in women, kids, and adults who are sensitive to UTIs after medicinal interventions.

Researchers examined 50 earlier trials with a combined total of 8,857 participants for the new study. These prior studies investigated the relationship between the risk of UTI and cranberries consumed as juice, tablets, or powder.

According to epidemiologist Jacqueline Stephens of Flinders University in Australia, “the studies we looked at included a range of methods to determine the benefits of cranberry products." “The overwhelming majority compared cranberry products with a placebo or no treatment for UTI and found that cranberry juice or capsules reduced the number of UTIs in women with recurrent cases, in children, and in people susceptible to UTIs after medical interventions like bladder radiotherapy."

In women who experienced recurring infections, the chance of acquiring a UTI was found to be lowered by more than a quarter. Cranberries reduced the chance of a UTI by more than 50% in children, which was an even better outcome. For those who were more susceptible to get UTIs after medical operations, the risk was decreased by little over 50%.

Only a small minority of participants in each study reported experiencing negative effects, with stomach pain being the most prevalent. There are some gaps in the data as well because very few studies explicitly compared cranberry products to antibiotics or probiotics on their own. It’s possible that these remedies will work just as well as the fruit.

Although many people found that eating cranberries significantly reduced their chance of developing UTIs, not everyone may experience this benefit. The study authors highlighted that there was no evidence of cranberry advantages for elderly adults, expectant mothers, or those with issues with bladder emptying.

