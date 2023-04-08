Craving Something Sweet For Breakfast? Check Out This Mouth Watering Sooji Halwa Recipe

Sooji Halwa is one of the classic North Indian sweets made with fine semolina, sugar, ghee, and nuts and flavoured with cardamom powder. This easy mouth-watering halwa recipe can be made in 15 minutes. So people who are bored of eating spicy breakfasts every day and craving something sweet for breakfast can try this recipe.

Making Sooji Halwa is common in almost every household. But the go-to recipe of semolina pudding frequently bores people. That is the reason we will let you a mouth-watering and easy recipe of Semolina Halwa, following which you can make this delicious dish in minutes. Let’s take a look at the recipe.

Semolina Pudding Ingredients:

To make semolina pudding, take half a cup of ghee, half a cup of semolina, half a cup of water, half a cup sugar, 1 teaspoon milk, saffron, half teaspoon cardamom powder and dry fruits. You can include your favorite dried fruits, such as raisins, cashews, almonds, and pistachios. Let us now know the steps of making semolina pudding.

Semolina Halwa Recipe:

To make semolina pudding, heat a little ghee in a pan. Now put all the dry fruits in it and fry them. After roasting lightly, take out the dry fruits in a plate and keep them aside. Now put half cup ghee in the pan. Then put semolina in it and stir. Fry the semolina till it turns golden brown. Now add half cup of water to it and after it starts boiling, cover it and cook for 1 minute.

Let the water get absorbed well in the semolina to make a smooth halwa. After this, mix half cup sugar in the pan and leave it to cook for some time. Now mix saffron in milk and keep it for 10-15 and then put this solution in the pudding and stir it. Then mix cardamom powder in the halwa and finally garnish the halwa with roasted dry fruits. Your delicious semolina pudding is ready. Now serve it hot for breakfast.

