Trends :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Home » Lifestyle » Culinary Innovation and Unwavering Commitment: Why This Restaurant is a Winner Among Patrons

Culinary Innovation and Unwavering Commitment: Why This Restaurant is a Winner Among Patrons

Moti Mahal’s success can be attributed to its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, strong brand identity and commitment to quality

Advertisement

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 13:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Iconic dishes such as Tandoori Chicken, Butter Chicken, Daal Makhani and Chicken Pakora, which quickly became a hit with customers
Iconic dishes such as Tandoori Chicken, Butter Chicken, Daal Makhani and Chicken Pakora, which quickly became a hit with customers

Moti Mahal, a renowned restaurant, has achieved a significant milestone by completing 100 years in the food business. Founded a century ago, Moti Mahal has been serving delectable Mughlai cuisine and has become synonymous with culinary excellence. Over the years, it has established a rich heritage in the food industry, earning a reputation for its innovative and delicious dishes. With a legacy of gastronomic legacy, Moti Mahal’s century-long journey in the food business is a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality, taste, and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to Moti Mahal on this remarkable achievement!

Monish Gujral, CMD, Moti Mahal Deluxe Management Services Private Limited (MMDMS), feels a combination of factors, including an innovative approach to Indian cuisine, its strong brand identity, and its commitment to high-quality service has made it what it is today. Gujral explains how Moti Mahal was one of the first Indian restaurants to introduce tandoori cuisine to the world. “The restaurant’s founder, Kundan Lal Gujral, invented iconic dishes such as Tandoori Chicken, Butter Chicken, Daal Makhani and Chicken Pakora, which quickly became a hit with customers. The restaurant continued to innovate and introduce new dishes over the years, which helped to attract new customers and build a loyal following," adds Gujral.

Advertisement

Moti Mahal has a strong brand identity that is recognized around the world. The company has invested heavily in marketing and branding efforts, which has helped to build awareness and attract customers. The restaurant’s iconic red oval logo is instantly recognizable and has become synonymous with the Moti Mahal brand.

The restaurant has a strong commitment to providing high- quality food and service to its customers. “The company uses only the freshest ingredients and has strict quality control measures in place to ensure that every dish is prepared to the highest standards. Additionally, the restaurant’s staff are highly trained and provide friendly, attentive service to customers," opines Gujral.

Overall, Moti Mahal’s success can be attributed to its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, strong brand identity and commitment to quality. These factors have helped the company to build a loyal customer base and establish itself as a leader in the restaurant industry.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 13:32 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 13:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks