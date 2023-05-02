Daily Consumption Of Sattu With This Dry Fruit Lowers Cholesterol Naturally

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, health issues such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol have become increasingly common. These ailments are largely attributed to unhealthy lifestyle choices such as lack of physical activity and poor eating habits. With the consumption of junk food and fast food on the rise, high cholesterol has become a major concern. When the amount of LDL or bad cholesterol in the blood exceeds 100 milligrams per deciliter, it can lead to the accumulation of plaque in the arteries, restricting blood flow to the heart and increasing the risk of heart attack. However, by making certain lifestyle changes, adopting healthy eating habits and including certain natural remedies in our diet, it is possible to lower LDL levels without medication, especially in the early stages.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to reduce high cholesterol levels is to consume a glass of sattu daily. Sattu is a type of flour made from roasted gram (chana) which is widely consumed in North India. It is a rich source of protein and has been found to be effective in reducing high cholesterol levels within a few days of regular consumption. Adding a few ground almonds to your glass of sattu can further enhance its cholesterol-lowering properties. Almonds are known to be a great source of healthy fats, fibre and antioxidants, which can help to combat high cholesterol levels. Additionally, it is a filling drink that can help to reduce hunger and promote weight loss.

Research has shown that incorporating certain foods into our diet can help reduce high cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart-related diseases. Lentils and leguminous vegetables, when consumed at least once a day, can also reduce cholesterol levels by 5% in just a few days. Oats are also highly effective in reducing bad cholesterol, and a daily breakfast of half a cup of oatmeal mixed with strawberries can yield quick results.

These small dietary changes can have a big impact on our health, reducing the risk of serious health issues associated with high cholesterol.

