Daily Horoscope, May 19: Money Astrological Prediction for Friday

ARIES

You will get desired success. Business activities will accelerate. Exchange of goods and ideas will increase. Professionals can travel. Avoid negligence in work.

REMEDY: Offer a garland of white flowers to Goddess Saraswati.

TAURUS

Avoid borrowing and lending, otherwise there will be losses. Avoid chattering at the workplace. Maintain professionalism. Take interest in investment matters. Focus on business expansion.

REMEDY: Offer the flag in Lord Ram temple.

GEMINI

Efforts for progress in the field will have to be intensified. There will be cooperation in business. The environment will be positive. Obstacles will automatically go away.

REMEDY: Light a ghee lamp in the Lord Hanuman temple.

CANCER

Results will be available in the office as expected. Keep an eye on personal performance, you will get financial benefits. You will also get everyone’s cooperation. Professional goals will be fulfilled. You will discharge all the responsibilities properly.

REMEDY: Offer water to Lord Shiva.

LEO

Money related matters will be better. There will be an increase in wealth and property. Business will be better. Positivity will increase in the work situation. You will definitely move forward. Profit percentage will be good. Compatibility will increase.

REMEDY: Offer coconut in Lord Bhairav temple.

VIRGO

Professional achievements will increase. System management will remain strong. Economic matters will be resolved. You will move in the right direction. Courage will increase. Remain goal oriented. You will be interested in new works. There will be improvement in the industry business.

REMEDY: Feed green fodder to the cow.

LIBRA

Take seriousness in office work. Avoid falling into any temptation of investing. You will get the support of family members. You will be effective in ancestral business.

REMEDY: Donate yellow food items.

SCORPIO

Business partnership matters will be in your favour. Professional achievements will increase. Officer class will be happy. There will be a sense of leadership. Keep clarity in work.

REMEDY: Offer flute in Lord Krishna temple.

SAGITTARIUS

Avoid being a victim of fraud in the name of investment. Don’t trust strangers quickly, be careful with the gift. Important deals will increase patience in agreements. Don’t get confused and distracted. Be careful in taking decisions. Have faith in the system. Win the trust of co-workers. Conditions will be normal.

REMEDY: Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

CAPRICORN

Will complete the essential tasks of life faster. You will get self confidence. Good offers will be received. Various matters will be resolved. Maintain focus on career business. The percentage of profit will be better.

REMEDY: Anoint Lord Shiva with Panchamrit.

AQUARIUS

Opportunities for economic progress will increase. Maintain professionalism. Can start new work. Confidence in counterparts will increase.

REMEDY: Offer flute in Lord Krishna temple.

PISCES

There is a possibility of systemic disturbances. Will keep ease in personal matters. Economic matters will be mixed. Maintain foresight. Avoid loan transactions. Get involved in research. Patience will increase in work. Avoid delay in taking important decisions.

REMEDY: Take the blessings of the elders and leave the house.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)