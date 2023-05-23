Daily Horoscope, May 23: Money Astrological Prediction for Tuesday

ARIES

Maintain clarity in financial transactions. Adopt smart delay policy. Avoid excessive enthusiasm. Follow policy rules. Increase the implementation of the plans. Management will be good. Efforts to achieve the goal will increase. Take decisions wisely. Don’t fall into greed and temptation.

REMEDY: Offer sweets to little girls.

TAURUS

Advertisement

The profit and influence of businessmen will increase. You will be successful in winning the trust of the people. Employed people will be successful in making small savings. Bring activism in long term matters.

REMEDY: Respect the Guru.

GEMINI

The success percentage will be good at the workplace. There will be positivity in career business. Take everyone along. Effective performance will be maintained in the workplace. There will be opportunities for economic savings. Will take the risk

REMEDY: Keep a silver coin in the purse.

CANCER

Will bring activism on important projects in the office. Industry products will remain better. Businessmen will get unexpected benefits. The unemployed will get good offer. You will be encouraged by the support of colleagues. Keep emphasis on profit expansion.

REMEDY: Worship the Shree Yantra and keep it with you.

Advertisement

LEO

Avoid selfishness in commercial work. Action plans will gain momentum in the office. You will get the benefit of experience in the job. Maintain ease of doing business. There will be adaptation in work. Keep focus on personal subjects.

REMEDY: Worship Lord Ganesha at the workplace.

VIRGO

Advertisement

Move forward with modern thinking in the economic sector. Complete the target fast. Career opportunities will increase. The profit percentage would be better. There will be new opportunities in the job. You will do better in work business. The sense of competition will increase. Routine will be maintained better.

REMEDY: Flow coconut in running water.

LIBRA

Emphasize on time management. Avoid fake persons in the name of investment. Increase control over economic matters. Show patience in working matters. There will be cooperation of colleagues in the office.

Advertisement

REMEDY: Donate food to an orphanage.

SCORPIO

Credit, respect and work business will remain better for businessmen. You will perform well in office work. Keep the emphasis on sustainability. Benefits will continue to be better.

REMEDY: Give bread to a black dog after applying mustard oil.

Advertisement

SAGITTARIUS

Don’t be in a hurry in important office matters. Contact advisors regarding investment. Businessmen will get better results in the field of work. Pay attention to personal expenses.

REMEDY: Offer sugar candy to Lord Krishna.

CAPRICORN

Contact will be better in work business. Increase courage and bravery in the job. Take maximum advantage of positive time in the field. Keep up the professional efforts. Various sources of profit will open the way.

REMEDY: Take the blessings of elders and leave the house.

AQUARIUS

There will be profit in the workplace. You will do better in the service sector. Invest wisely.

REMEDY: Anoint the Shivling with Panchamrit.

PISCES

More than one source of income will open. People in the office will capitalize on new opportunities. The higher officer class will be happy. Businessmen will be able to perform better. Will have a sense of victory. The positivity will remain. There will be an increase in wealth.

REMEDY: Offer flute in Lord Krishna temple.

(The author Bhoomika Kalam is an International astrologer and tarot card reader. Bhoomika is founder of a science-based Astrology platform called ‘AstroBhoomi’. She was honoured with Global Peace Award.)