Dating App Collaborates With Health Experts To Create A Dating Wellness Guide For Women

A popular app for meeting new people, Tinder launches Tinder Love and Care (TLC), a dating wellness guide for women developed in collaboration with That Sassy Thing, a female-founded new age sexual wellness brand. TLC features advice and insights from prominent female experts and queer voices in India, covering a range of topics such as sexual health, intimacy and fostering honest conversations with dates, all while prioritizing self-care.

As they enter their dating journey, the new generation of young adult women daters are also motivated by more personal reasons to make new connections. 61% of female app members in India choose to date someone for their own happiness and 41% of female app members believe dating can be a great way to boost confidence. With TLC, the dating app is addressing this need by providing a resource that seeks to provide the answers women daters need to prioritise themselves in relationships. WIth 80% of 18 to 25-year-olds admitting that their personal self-care is their top priority when dating, and 79% expecting potential partners to do the same, young daters are placing a growing emphasis on self-love and fulfillment. TLC is a versatile guide that answers questions such as how to have a conversation with a partner about sexual health, how to normalise conversations about consent, how to feel confident in your own skin, how to date if you believe your sexual orientation is more fluid, among many others.

“The Tinder Love and Care online guide empowers daters with guidance from credible experts in India on questions women have along different points of their dating journey," says Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications India, Tinder.

“Whether it is advice on tough conversations with a partner or tips to feel confident, TLC is designed to help young women thrive in their dating journey without judgment. It’s really important for this new generation of women to be open about what they’re looking for and Tinder makes it easy for them to do this with features like Relationship Goals and Relationship-types, encouraging members to be more explicit and transparent about putting oneself out there for all kinds of possibilities," adds Dhar.

Today’s women daters have changed the state-of-the-date by tossing out timelines and endless self-imposed pressure for commitment-laden labels. Women are leading the situationships trend, empowering themselves by asking for “a casual - yet clearly defined - relationship centered around transparency and freedom." In 2022, the app saw both Gen-Z and millennial women globally mentioning situationships in their bios nearly 4X more than Gen-Z and millennial men. This guide is being released in India following the newly launched Relationship Goals and Relationship-types features in-app which encourage members to be more explicit and transparent about putting oneself out there for all kinds of possibilities.

Sachee Malhotra, founder, That Sassy Thing says, “Meeting someone new can be one of the most exciting and fulfilling experiences in life, but it’s not without its own complexities. With ‘Tinder Love & Care’ we wanted to celebrate the fun and playful side of dating while also providing women with the knowledge they need to prioritise their health and wellness as they explore new relationships. We are excited to have brought in experts and amplified their insights and lived experiences through Tinder to help women explore the dating world in a way that is grounded in reality and empowers them to make informed decisions".

TLC offers answers to a collection of questions by a range of experts in various fields including Zoya Ali, reproductive health scientist, Dr. Deepti Pinto Rosario, an OB-GYN, Dr. Esha Chainani, an OB-GYN, Dr. Niveditha Manokaran, sexual and reproductive health clinician, Swati Jagdish, Sexuality Health Educator, Artika Singh, sex and menstrual health educator, Karishma Swarup, sexuality educator, Dr. Lakshmi Sukumaran, cardiac and transplant anesthesiologist, Gauri Gupta, disability community facilitator, Apurupa Vatsalya, Sexuality Educator, Prarthana, video creator, artist Ella D’ Verma, Sakshi Tickoo, occupational therapist, Utsavi Jhaveri, tattoo artist, and Dr. Madhura, psychiatrist, who share their experiences and knowledge to help young women navigate their conversations and relationships on the app.

