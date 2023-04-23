Dealing With Air Turbulence: What Causes It And Tips For Anxious Flyers

Turbulence refers to sudden and unpredictable movements of air that can cause planes to shake, mostly during landing or take off. Turbulence can be caused by a series of factors, including changes in temperature, wind patterns and air pressure. When air moves in different directions than usual, it creates turbulence, which can range from mild to severe. While this can be uncomfortable for some passengers, it is generally not a safety concern.

However, modern aircrafts are designed to survive the harsh weather conditions and pilots are trained to navigate it safely. For people who feel nervous before flying due to turbulence, learning some techniques can help ease anxiety and make flying a more comfortable experience.

Stay informed

Paying attention to the pilot’s announcements and updates on the flight status can also help you feel more comfortable and reduce anxiety. Being aware of what’s going on during the flight can lessen your worries and makes the flying experience more pleasant. Seek professional help

If you find that you’re struggling with severe anxiety or phobia related to flying, it can be helpful to take the guidance of a professional. These professionals can provide you with techniques to manage your anxiety and overcome your fears. Use distractions

Distractions can be an effective way to manage anxiety during turbulence. If you find yourself feeling restless, try reading a book, listen to music or watch a movie to help distract yourself. Focusing on something else can help take your mind off the turbulence. Practice relaxation techniques

If you find yourself feeling anxious or stressed during turbulence, practicing relaxation techniques can help you calm down and manage your anxiety. Deep breathing exercises or meditation are effective ways that you can use during the flight. You can also try imagining yourself in a calm and peaceful setting. Understand the science

By understanding the causes and nature of turbulence, you can gain a better understanding of the experience. You can also feel more confident and comfortable knowing that pilots are trained to handle turbulence safely. Pick a suitable seat

For some passengers, choosing the right seat can make a significant difference in their flying experience. If you feel discomfort due to turbulence, selecting a suitable seat can help you feel more comfortable and in control.

