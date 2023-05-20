Debina Bonnerjee Reveals Solution For Dry Lips And Sunburned Skin

Debina Bonnerjee has decoded a simple yet effective solution for you. The actress-vlogger often uses social media to share essential skincare tips with her followers. This one is all about how to tackle dry lips, wrinkles in the neck area along with burnt skin owing to chronic sun exposure. In her self-titled ‘Debina decodes skincare’ video, the actress highlights three important gestures, and if your beauty routine happens to include all of them, then you’re on the right track.

The first gesture includes using lip balms to keep the area moisturized and hydrated. According to Debina Bonnerjee, you do not require fancy or branded lip balms instead regular use of simple Vaseline is good enough for you to notice the change. The actress also explains how signs of ageing appear faster in the neck area.

To tackle the problem, using retinol to massage the area can serve to be a boon. Lastly, using moisturizer or sunscreen on the hands to beat chronic sun exposure is also an essential part of Debina’s skincare routine. “No fancy lip balms, simple Vaseline is good enough. Ageing shows the fastest in the neck.. so retinol. Hands get chronic sun exposure, let’s get them to join the anti-ageing fun," she captioned the video. Take a look at it here:

In a subsequent video, Debina Bonnerjee also revealed she deems cold spoon therapy an effective method to reduce eye bags. The technique is quite simple, all you have to do is store the spoon in a chilled place, which could be in the refrigerator or ice, and then place it on top of your eyes. Watch how the actress does it below:

Along with beauty tips, Debina Bonnerjee also focuses on highlighting common skincare mistakes that people should avoid in order to gain a healthy glow. She has previously warned people with dry skin to stop using any product containing hyaluronic acid on their skin. When it comes to following your everyday skincare routine, she recommends it must always happen after brushing your teeth.

Lastly, she advises always exfoliating the skin before and after using any kind of razor on the skin for shaving.

Are willing to give Debina’s tips a try?