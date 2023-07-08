Decoding Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Matching Black Look From Dubai Vacation

Taking out time from their busy schedules, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently went on a vacation in Dubai. Now that the couple is back from the trip, it’s time to take a look at what they wore on the vacation.

Recently, a picture of the duo hanging out at a mall in Dubai was posted by the paparazzi. What caught our attention was the couple twinning in black as they reportedly, shopped for their daughter Raha. Alia and Ranbir looked stunning as they opted for uber-cool casuals on their holiday.

Decoding Alia And Ranbir’s Look:

Advertisement

For her day out in the mall, Alia Bhatt wore a black cropped T-shirt with a loose fit from the high-end brand Gucci. It had a round neckline, half-length sleeves, and a short hem. The rainbow-coloured sequin inscribed the logo upfront. Alia paired the top with black cycling shorts that had a bodycon fit. Further, she accessorised her outfit with a little black chain purse, tinted sunglasses, hoop earrings, and statement rings. She completed her outfit with a sleek hairstyle and went for neutral lip colour, a no-makeup look.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor complemented his wife, wearing a black relaxed-fit T-shirt and matching trousers. He completed the look with a baseball cap, a pair of tinted sunglasses, and an over-the-body bag.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back from their vacation in Dubai and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They were clicked by the paparazzi stationed outside. The duo were dressed in relaxed casuals that are ideal for long flights. Their airport look was effortless and surely a hit with comfortable fashion enthusiasts.