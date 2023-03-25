Decoding Diffuse By Manish Malhotra: Reliving Playful Memories With Game-Inspired Prints | Exclusive

Let the Games Begin…

The fashion world was recently introduced to the second drop of Manish Malhotra’s Diffuse line, at the Lakmé Grand Finale. The electrifying collection had been the ultimate talking point, courtesy of its unseen prints, and embellishments on distinctive silhouettes.

Diffuse 2023 revolved around the nostalgia and playful memories of Manish Malhotra’s childhood days spent playing games like Ludo, Tic Tac Toe, and Pac-Man which were the main source of inspiration for his designs.

The designer revealed that the most memorable aspect of putting the show together was the process of ideating, collating the line and brainstorming about the gaming theme.

“The most memorable part of putting this show together was the process of ideating, collating my line, and brainstorming about the gaming theme and it reminded me of my childhood days, how I miss playing those games like ludo, tic tac toe, Pacman. I’ve incorporated all the playful memories into my prints. The journey from start to finish brought me an immense amount of joy," expressed fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Connecting the Dots with Pac-Man

One of the standout prints was the “Connect the Dots and mix of Pac-Man board". The ensembles featured a lively combination of the two classic games. The dots in the print formed the outline of a Pac-Man board. The mix of colours used in the print were reminiscent of the bright and bold hues of Manish’s childhood.

Checkmate

Inspired by the definitive game of chess, the embellishment featured a pattern of chess pieces rimmed around the sleeve edges or was highlighted on oversized blazers. The designer spoke about how the game of chess stirred up his intrigue, navigating him through challenging situations wisely and efficiently.

Another interesting aspect of the showcase that caught the attention of the audience were the checkerboard backdrops, rubix cube placements, and towering mirror in the middle served as visually interesting elements to complement the chequered printed designs being showcased.

XOXO

The new print collection inspired by the game of tic tac toe featured a recurring pattern of X’s and O’s, supplemented by the designer’s personal Monogram signature - MM. The prints draw on the designer’s childhood memories of filling the last pages of his school notebooks with pen marks of X’s and O’s, and his signature on the rear cover, resulting in a joyful nostalgic tribute to his beloved pastime, rendered in a contemporary and stylish fashion.

Certainly, it’s impossible to overlook this year’s Diffuse showstopper Aditya Roy Kapur’s captivating appearance, as he seamlessly integrated the classic tic-tac-toe game into a truly sophisticated fashion statement.

A Dice of Life

The random placement of the dice evokes the excitement and anticipation of rolling a real-life dice. The overall effect is both striking and fun, making the dice print on an oversized blazer or jacket a great addition to any collection of unique and eccentric prints.

Acing it in Style

The card deck print featured a cheeky combination of different symbols arranged in a repeating pattern, spurring a sense of fun and lightheartedness. The reference suggests a personal connection and possible sentimentality related to spending time with his mom. Overall, the print conveys a sense of joy and connection.

The stylish Gen-Z star and Lakmé Brand Ambassador Ananya Panday concluded the Diffuse show wearing an embellished high-slit gown with heart patches from a deck of cards exuding a sense of regality and prominence with a touch of youthfulness, just like the Queen of Hearts herself.

It’s clear that Manish Malhotra’s love for classic games and childhood nostalgia has sparked a creative flair that is not only refreshing but also inspiring. The designer’s enthusiasm and passion for his work were evident in the vivid and vibrant prints and blended beautifully with Lakme’s philosophy of being #UnapologeticallyMÉ.

