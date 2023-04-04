Decoding Priyanka Chopra’s NMACC Day 2 Vintage Banarasi Patola Saree Look

The NMACC was a star-studded two-day event that was organized to present a sensory journey across India’s rich cultural history presenting several costumes, performing arts, and visual arts. From Janhvi Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Gigi Hadid, many prominent from Bollywood and Hollywood were present at the event. Even global star Priyanka Chopra with her husband-singer Nick Jonas arrived at the event.

On day 2 of the NMACC launch, Priyanka Chopra wore a 60-year-old Banarasi saree to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala. Now, her outfit has been decoded and discussed by fashion designers. Priyanka Chopra’s vintage Banarasi saree was a perfect choice for the occasion as it celebrated the rich cultural heritage of India. Her choice to wear a traditional saree at the NMACC event was also a nod to the Mukesh Ambani family’s appreciation for Indian art and culture.

“I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west! Like me!" said Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra wore a custom ensemble designed by Amit Aggarwal for the second day of the event. It was crafted by pairing a sixty-year-old vintage Banarasi brocade saree made using silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk.

Our desi girl is known for her versatile and elegant sense of style. She often experiments with different looks and trends, while also showcasing her love for traditional Indian attire. Priyanka has worked with several renowned fashion designers and stylists over the years and has graced numerous red carpets, fashion weeks, and events, always turning heads with her fashion choices.

“On the second day of NMACC, celebrating Indian craftsmanship, we created a custom look for Priyanka that is an ode to her being and path, rooted yet ever-evolving. The ensemble was crafted by pairing a 60-year-old vintage Banarasi Brocade Saree made using silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk, draped over and structured with a jewel-toned moulded body made of uniquely crafted material and paired with a signature holographic bustier," said the designer Amit Aggarwal.

Overall, Priyanka Chopra’s style can be described as chic, elegant, and always on-trend. Whether she is dressed in a traditional saree or a modern gown, she always manages to look stunning and effortless.

This is the first trip that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have taken to India as a couple since becoming parents. Also, for the first time, they brought their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

“Oh how I missed this view," Priyanka captioned a photo she had posted earlier in the day showing her view from a skyscraper.

Together with the pair, many other Hollywood stars also attended the occasion, including Penélope Cruz, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadidi, and Zendaya.

