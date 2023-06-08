Decoding Skincare Labels: Demystifying Ingredients for Informed Choices

In recent years, the beauty and personal care industry has witnessed an evolution of beauty products with groundbreaking formulas. This gives individuals more options to address their specific skin concerns, through serums, masks, cleansers, moisturizers, and other skincare products. However, the abundance of products can make it confusing to understand skincare labels and their ingredients.
To help you make informed decisions, Dr Anjali Hooda, Expert, Colorbar Cosmetics helps us demystify the ingredients in skincare products to understand what works and what doesn’t.
- Hyaluronic Acid, your key to supple and soft skin
With age, our skin’s natural production of hyaluronic acid reduces, leading to dryness. Naturally, we need to supply more of it so that our skin’s resources are adequately met. This acid attracts and retains moisture by combing with water molecules, giving the skin a plump and youthful appearance instantly after application. Including hyaluronic acid-enriched serums in your routine rejuvenates the skin to improve its health.
- How and when to use
Our skin is bound to react and turn dry with the rapid weather changes. It’s monsoon one day and summer the next. It becomes important to include hyaluronic acid-enriched serums in your skincare routine for intense hydration during such changes. These serums create a lightweight protective barrier that instantly moisturizes the skin, resulting in a noticeably smoother and suppler complexion. Hyaluronic acid serums complement other skincare ingredients and can be added to both your morning and evening routines.
- Improving skin’s texture with Salicylic Acid
This ingredient is for those of us dealing with sudden breakouts, clogged pores, and the occasional annoying pimple. Salicylic acid penetrates deeply into the pores, effectively dissolving oil and dirt, and dead skin cells, to reduce breakouts of the skin. By adding serums with salicylic acid, you can attain clearer skin with a refined complexion.
- How and when to use
Salicylic acid is most effective when used in your evening skincare routine on alternate days. Pairing it with hyaluronic acid helps prevent your skin from becoming dry and allows you to maximize the benefits of both ingredients.
- Exfoliate right with AHAs and BHAs
In addition to salicylic acid, serums often include exfoliators such as lactic acid and alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) to renew the skin’s health. Lactic acid, a gentle AHA, helps eliminate dead skin cells, leading to a brighter and even-toned complexion. And, AHAs such as glycolic acid, enhances skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
- How and when to use
AHAs are best when used during the evening routine while BHAs can be incorporated in your morning routine. One thing to remember is to use both ingredients alternatively while pairing them with a mild hydrating serum or a moisturizer. It’s important to note that exfoliators are not best friends with Retinol and Vitamin C and pairing them should be avoided altogether.
- Get the collagen boost with Vitamin C
To combat signs of aging, serums that are infused with antioxidants such as Vitamin C and Vitamin E are the go-to solutions. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that shields the skin from environmental damage, brightens complexion and stimulates collagen production in the skin. Vitamin E works in sync with Vitamin C, adding on to its efficacy and providing protection against free radicals. By adding these serums enriched with antioxidants, you can achieve a brighter and youthful skin.
- How and when to use
Vitamin C is your perfect partner for both morning and evening routines. The application can be followed up by your sunscreens for maximum benefits. But remember that AHAs and BHAs should be kept at bay when applying Vitamin C.
Now, perusing through the labels of skincare products will empower you to make educated decisions. In today’s saturated market, an array of serums, moisturizers, masks, and more merge their unique formulations. Analyze your skin’s condition, identify areas that require improvement, and carefully select the appropriate products. Remember to look at reliable reviews for added guidance!
first published: June 08, 2023, 14:24 IST
last updated: June 08, 2023, 14:24 IST