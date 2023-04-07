Decorating Your House? Here Are 5 Things That You Must Avoid

Breathing life into brick and making it become a home is quite an achievement. From choosing colours, and picking furniture that you love, to adorning the walls with art, everything requires effort. It is important to remember that your home reflects your personality. So, while decorating, make sure you design the abode in a way that it creates a feeling of comfort for you. So, if you are planning to re-vamp or design your house, remember to avoid these 5 common mistakes.

Don’t be fixed: Home decor has a vast world of designs. Explore new designs if something doesn’t work out. Make sure your vision doesn’t limit your fluidity for the design grammar. Try reading some home decor magazines, or visiting some exhibitions to increase your knowledge of home decoration. Avoid Monochrome: The easiest way to plan a home decor is often painting it in the same colour and most often it’s our favourite colour. It is highly advised to avoid such design for your home. Try having different designs in balance. The contrast of artworks with different designs is often appreciated by the guests. Too much is too bad: Avoid maximalism of any design. Don’t go too artistic on your home as it clusters the visitor’s mind. It gets hard to contemplate too much of a design. Try having some space. It’s good to aim for being different and artistic but also try to have solid walls to help calm your nerves. Avoid Cluttering: Don’t clutter your house with a lot of furniture, artwork, and other design palettes. Try inducing some space. Your house shouldn’t give the impression of a cage but rather of free space. A well-spaced house often helps in maintaining peace. Furniture size: The scale of your furniture is also important when you begin decorating your home. Too small furniture will make your entire room look smaller, while too large will make the room look cramped and awkward.

