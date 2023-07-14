Deepika Padukone Absolutely Nails the Look in a White Sportswear and Wine Lips

Over the years, actor Deepika Padukone has developed a sizable fan base because to her unique sense of style. Her flawless OOTDs are lovely even though they are suitable to be presented on the runway. Monochromatic tracksuits are one of her all-time fave silhouettes. The diva is never underdressed, so she undoubtedly understands how to improve the straightforward style. Our assertion is supported by her recent photoshoot in all-white sportswear.

Check it out by scrolling through-

A photo of Deepika Padukone from a recent photoshoot was posted on the Adidas India official Instagram page. In it, Deepika can be seen posing for photos while wearing a white sports outfit that includes a hoodie and track pants. Fans like her sporty appearance, which she accentuated with bold glam and an elegant hairstyle.

In the pictures, Deepika is wearing a white sweatshirt with a hood on the back, front zip closures, full-length sleeves, a cropped hem, droopy sleeves, a loose fit, and ribbed trim on the hems. The outfit was finished off with a matching pair of track trousers that had a body-skimming fit, a high-rise waist and tightened hems.