Deepika Padukone Absolutely Nails the Look in a White Sportswear and Wine Lips

For a recent photo shoot, Deepika Padukone upped her sportswear style with bright lipstick and her dazzling beauty. Check out her latest photos right here.

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 11:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepika has totaly slayed the ad shoot in this stunning look but her makeup is what has us swooning. (Images: Instagram)
Over the years, actor Deepika Padukone has developed a sizable fan base because to her unique sense of style. Her flawless OOTDs are lovely even though they are suitable to be presented on the runway. Monochromatic tracksuits are one of her all-time fave silhouettes. The diva is never underdressed, so she undoubtedly understands how to improve the straightforward style. Our assertion is supported by her recent photoshoot in all-white sportswear.

Check it out by scrolling through-

A photo of Deepika Padukone from a recent photoshoot was posted on the Adidas India official Instagram page. In it, Deepika can be seen posing for photos while wearing a white sports outfit that includes a hoodie and track pants. Fans like her sporty appearance, which she accentuated with bold glam and an elegant hairstyle.

In the pictures, Deepika is wearing a white sweatshirt with a hood on the back, front zip closures, full-length sleeves, a cropped hem, droopy sleeves, a loose fit, and ribbed trim on the hems. The outfit was finished off with a matching pair of track trousers that had a body-skimming fit, a high-rise waist and tightened hems.

With strong makeup like a wine-colored lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, feathery brows, delicate eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, sharp contouring, rouged cheeks, and dazzling highlighter, Deepika glammed up the sporty outfit. An elegant low ponytail with a centre part, hoop earrings, statement ear cuffs, and chunky sneakers completed the look.

