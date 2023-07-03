Deepika Padukone Collaborates With Anshuka Parwani To Share Yoga Asanas That Can Relax Your Mind, Watch Video

Deepika Padukone has always believed in holistic wellness, even though she does care a lot about her physical health and fitness, mental health is equally important to her. She has always spoken about how it is pivotal to look after your overall wellness and not negate it even one bit. However, owing to our crazy schedules we tend to miss out on checking how we are feeling on the inside and almost do nothing to cool and relax our bodies down.

Deepika Padukone recently collaborated with her yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani to share some amazing yoga asanas with all her fans and followers on social media, asanas that can relax your mind. In case, you have missed out on the video check it out here-

A part of the caption of the post reads, “Yoga and breathwork tap into the parasympathetic nervous system which kicks in our “rest and relax" state, and also releases a lot of endorphins which are your happy hormones. It also helps to balance our endocrine system which helps us sleep better, and makes us feel more productive and refreshed in a holistic manner."

Here are the asanas that Deepika demonstrates-