Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Deepika Padukone Looks Incredibly Stunning in Pink Athleisure, Giving off Total Barbie Feels

Deepika Padukone Looks Incredibly Stunning in Pink Athleisure, Giving off Total Barbie Feels

In her most recent pictures for a sportswear brand, Deepika Padukone exudes big Barbie vibes and fans just can't keep calm. Check out the details right here

Advertisement

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 15:21 IST

Mumbai, India

The internet is ablaze over Deepika's most recent photographs wearing pink athleisure. (Images: Instagram)
The internet is ablaze over Deepika's most recent photographs wearing pink athleisure. (Images: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared new pictures on her Instagram, in a pretty pink outfit. The internet compared her to Barbie, and her husband-actor Ranveer Singh had a special message for her. Deepika was spotted wearing pink shorts and a top that matched. She wore a chic black cap, smokey eye makeup, and a bright smile to complete her appearance. Deepika captioned the photo, “In the moment with Z.N.E." Check out her post below-

Advertisement

With her pink top and coordinating shorts from a recognised sportswear line, Deepika Padukone has embraced the classic Barbie trend. When her hair was loose and wavy, Deepika Padukone looked equally gorgeous. She improved her appearance with smokey eyes, a nude pink lip colour, and a dewy cosmetics base. She finished off her appearance with a black cap and white stunner sneakers.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s actor husband, posted a hot face emoji in the comments section. Fans obviously responded to the comment right away. Heart and fire emojis were heavily used in the comment section by Deepika Padukone’s fans. A steamy emoji face was posted in the comments by Ranveer. Deepika’s fans appreciated her new appearance, with one declaring that “Deepika Padukone is team Barbie." A another person wrote, “My Barbie girl."They gave her most recent images high praise and so do we, concur.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Earlier, Deepika Padukone posted a collection of images wearing Adidas activewear. She wore casual all-white clothing and looked hot and cool. The actress donned designer leggings that cost Rs 8,999 and a fully zippered sweatshirt that cost Rs 10,999.

In a different image, Deepika Padukone wore blue sportswear with a short jacket and a matching fit, and she looked super stylish. The caption stated, “In the moment with Z.N.E @adidas @adidaswomen @adidasindia (sic)."

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Absolutely Nails the Look in a White Sportswear and Wine Lips

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s most recent pink outfit?

Follow us on

About the Author

Riya Ashok MadayiRiya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from trav...Read More

first published: July 17, 2023, 15:21 IST
last updated: July 17, 2023, 15:21 IST
Read More
Install
App