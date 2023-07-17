Deepika Padukone Looks Incredibly Stunning in Pink Athleisure, Giving off Total Barbie Feels

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared new pictures on her Instagram, in a pretty pink outfit. The internet compared her to Barbie, and her husband-actor Ranveer Singh had a special message for her. Deepika was spotted wearing pink shorts and a top that matched. She wore a chic black cap, smokey eye makeup, and a bright smile to complete her appearance. Deepika captioned the photo, “In the moment with Z.N.E." Check out her post below-

Advertisement

With her pink top and coordinating shorts from a recognised sportswear line, Deepika Padukone has embraced the classic Barbie trend. When her hair was loose and wavy, Deepika Padukone looked equally gorgeous. She improved her appearance with smokey eyes, a nude pink lip colour, and a dewy cosmetics base. She finished off her appearance with a black cap and white stunner sneakers.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika’s actor husband, posted a hot face emoji in the comments section. Fans obviously responded to the comment right away. Heart and fire emojis were heavily used in the comment section by Deepika Padukone’s fans. A steamy emoji face was posted in the comments by Ranveer. Deepika’s fans appreciated her new appearance, with one declaring that “Deepika Padukone is team Barbie." A another person wrote, “My Barbie girl."They gave her most recent images high praise and so do we, concur.

Advertisement

Earlier, Deepika Padukone posted a collection of images wearing Adidas activewear. She wore casual all-white clothing and looked hot and cool. The actress donned designer leggings that cost Rs 8,999 and a fully zippered sweatshirt that cost Rs 10,999.

In a different image, Deepika Padukone wore blue sportswear with a short jacket and a matching fit, and she looked super stylish. The caption stated, “In the moment with Z.N.E @adidas @adidaswomen @adidasindia (sic)."