Deepika Padukone Shares Brilliant Skincare Tips This Self-Care Month, Says 'Less Is More'

Deepika Padukone has always been an advocate for self-care and believes that prioritising self-love and caring for oneself is of absolute importance to keep one’s mental health going. The actress through her skincare brand 82°E is ushering in the self-care month and is talking about how both aspects can be intertwined together. She has been sharing rather important notes for her fans and followers to see and perhaps inculcate too in their own lives.

“When I think of self-care, I think of acts that help me feel centred and recharged," says the brilliant actress while talking about what the very term ‘self-care’ means to her. Through this one quote, she induces the feeling in one to choose activities that mean something to them in order to prioritise themselves.

She also went on to share a tip or two on how skincare can be transformed into a self-care routine. When you are indulging in skincare and setting a routine for yourself, it is very important that you note that this is also a time that you are taking out for yourself, a rather well-deserved me time! Here is what Deepika has to say about it, check out the post-

Deepika shares, “I’ve always believed that by practising your skincare routine mindfully, with intention and without guilt, whether it’s for 30 seconds or 30 minutes, you are practising an act of self-care."

Over the years, the actress has learnt a lot exploring the paths of skincare but she has held onto a few things right from the very beginning, things that still resonate with her and mean a lot. Here is what she says-