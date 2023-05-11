Deepika Padukone in a Power Suit and Minimal Makeup Pulls off a Hot, Gorgeous Look

Deepika Padukone is making sure to rule the globe with her achievements, whether they are in fashion, movies, or fitness. The actress is one of the most bankable talents in the nation because she has already made significant progress in a variety of fields and is continuously reinventing herself. The actress just appeared on the cover of a prestigious magazine, marking another significant achievement in her career.

The same was posted on Instagram by TIME Magazine, who also included an excerpt from the conversation that stated, ‘@deepikapadukone never set out to take India to the world. She wanted the world to come to India. As the most popular actress in the world’s most populous country, she’s often asked if she’s going to move to Hollywood. “My mission has always been to make a global impact while still being rooted in my country," she says on her home turf in Mumbai.’

Advertisement

Deepika looked like the epitome of a boss Lady on the cover as she posed perfectly. She takes an interesting stance on fashion. The diva put on a beige power suit. With her hair left open and her eyes clearly defined, she was nothing short of a sight to behold.

On the work front, Deepika will next appear in the sci-fi actioner Project K directed by Nag Ashwin, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in key roles. Among the ensemble cast of the multi-star film are Dulquer Salmaan, Disha Patani, and Gaurav Chopra. Deepika also stars alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, in addition to this.