Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor: Celebs Make Big Fashion Statements at Manish Malhotra's Show

Manish Malhotra, the go-to fashion designer of B-town celebs known for his avant-garde creations, held an amazing bridal couture show in Mumbai on Thursday night. Numerous Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, and Huma Qureshi. While some attendees arrived in elegant gowns, others graced the celebration in 6 yards of clothing. These lovely B-town divas are ready to offer styling advice with their dazzling looks that will leave fashion aficionados wanting more if you’re seeking for some fashion inspiration. Know who wore what and feel inspired by these style masters by reading on-

Who wore what to Manish Malhotra’s bridal fashion show:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh recently rocked the runway at The Bridal Couture Show in stunning outfits as they get ready for the premiere of their upcoming movie, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’ With her flowing veil and coordinating accessories, Alia made the perfect bride while Ranveer looked just lovely in his sherwani. When Ranveer appeared in his ethnic apparel, everyone was in awe. Ranveer grinned warmly at everyone in the audience as he came down the runway while sporting a gorgeous Manish Malhotra dress. At Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture show, Alia exuded majesty as she walked the runway. The actress radiated genuine Rani charm while wearing a silvery, embroidered lehenga. It was paired with a lengthy

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, radiant in white, captured hearts at designer Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture show. Deepika wore a stunning white sheer saree and a backless top with silver shimmer. Without a doubt, Deepika looks stunning in the six-yards of pure elegance. And she radiated elegance and splendour while wearing this pure masterpiece. After the show, Deepika posted several photos on Instagram of herself posing in the ethereal saree. Deepika, who was dressed by famous stylist Shaleena Nathani, praised the drape in her caption. She stated, “In the game of clothes, a saree will always win."

Kajol

In a shimmering Manish Malhotra saree, Kajol arrived for the show looking like a desi Barbie. Kajol looked very lovely in her pink saree, which was covered in stunning sequin embroidery. She struck the ideal balance by wearing a sleeveless top with her stunning saree. She radiated elegance and charm with the way the saree was elegantly draped around her. She had rosy cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, and a pink lipstick tint. With her long hair parted in the middle and a pair of statement earrings, Kajol finished off her glam appearance.

Khushi Kapoor with Orry

When it comes to elegance and style, Khushi Kapoor is just as stunning as her older sister. She attended the event in a shimmering black dress that featured sequins and sparkle all over, a small neck, long sleeves, and sheer fabric. Her hair was pulled back in a short ponytail at the middle of the divider, and her makeup was flawless. Her closest friend Orry, who was dressed to the nines in a black T-shirt, leather black trousers and a pair of statement shoes, was with her.

Rakul Preet Singh and Shriya Saran

Rakul Preet Singh and Shriya Saran, two stunning Bollywood actresses who arrived simultaneously and added glamour and beauty to the occasion. Rakul wore a flared skirt with a white and black check pattern on it and a cream-colored shirt with flower embroidery and sequins. She had the appearance of a true diva with her matching duppata, open hair, and glamorous makeup. Shriya, on the other hand, was dressed in a full-sleeved gown with a thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline and an all-over multicoloured check design.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor arrived to the ceremony in full grandeur. Arjun chose a black kurta with white embroidery on one shoulder to complete his dapper outfit. He wore a basic white pant and looked really fashionable. In contrast, Anshula looked lovely in a chiffon saree in blue, green, black, and white hues. She exuded beauty in a black netted bralette-style blouse.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is renowned for her amazing sense of style and unique approach to dressing. She has the ability to make any dress seem elegant, and her sparkling sari ensemble for the occasion was stunning. The actress wore a black saree that sparkled and was heavily sequin-accented. She skillfully wrapped the saree around herself, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder, and paired it with an alluring blouse with a deep V-neckline. The split in the saree gave her image more panache. Nora attracted attention with her minimum makeup, middle-part curls that were left open, and petite statement purse.

Janhvi Kapoor