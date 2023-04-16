Deepika Padukone's Bhutan Travel Diaries Will Leave You Craving A Vacation

Bhutan, also known as the land of the thunder dragon, has lately become one of the top tourist spots. From rich wildlife to serene mountains, the country has abundant nature in its lap. Looks like it has become Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s favourite place too. The actress went on a spree of sharing her clicks ever since her stay in the country began. Check it out:

Deepika is seen resting on a big rock while on her trail. Dressed in an all-black outfit and white sneakers and hair tied up in a messy bun, Deepika posed for a sunkissed picture amid the lush green tall trees.

In another picture, she shared a wonderful sight of snowclad mountains. The mixture of green and white on these peaks simply looks beautiful across the stunning blue skies.

Deepika’s love for mountains is clear in this snap. The star could not resist chasing the clouds through her lens.

The local architecture of Bhutan is vibrant and aesthetic. Deepika shared a glimpse of an ancient structure with a delicate design and glass roof.

The best way to explore a place is to taste its local cuisine. Deepika Padukone surely knows this rule as she tried her hands on the local food and did not fail to upload it on her Instagram handle. From creamy gravy to salads, the actress tried a range of delicacies during her trip to Bhutan.

In the picture, we can see the orange door across a white wall. It’s the traditional artwork that makes it stand out instantly. It’s in such little spaces that you get the feel of the culture of the country.

From the same place, she clicked the amazingly painted prayer wheel area from the temple. We can also see the combination of browns, oranges and whites in this place. Do not miss the tiny lotus art made on each pillar.

The star also clicked a picture with a few kids in the country. She posed with three of them and added the snap to her Bhutan diaries.

Well, Deepika Padukone’s Bhutan picture series will definitely prompt you to book a ticket to this relaxing place.

