‘Deepika Padukone’s Black Saree in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani's Poster Was Made in One Day’, Says Designer Manish Malhotra

Nothing in India has more of an impact on fashion than Bollywood. Without a doubt, Deepika Padukone wore the most gorgeous outfits in the movie Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. We couldn’t take our eyes off of her the entire movie, whether she was wearing floral skirts, cosy sweaters, or gorgeous ethnic outfits! Her blue saree from the song Badtameez Dil was one look, however, that managed to make an impression. Every lady wanted to copy the chic cocktail ensemble that was made up of a basic blue chiffon dress with a golden border and a strappy blouse.

Ten years have passed since the release of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. In addition to breaking box office records upon release, the movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur is still very well-liked today. While we are still unable to get over the gorgeous outfits featured in the film, the designer, Manish Malhotra, took to Instagram to offer some little-known details about creating the costumes for the classic movie.

Have a look at Manish’s post right here:

Sharing a few glimpses of the movie in a video, Manish captioned the post, “Celebrating 10 years of #yehjawanihaideewani .. Costume Design and Styling for #ranbirkapoor and @deepikapadukone ..from the film to the songs and ofcourse to the costumes that became famous Ranbir s sharp black suit to his kurtas and sherwani to Deepika’s the Poster black saree made in 1 day and the iconic Blue saree that became the Poster saree of every party and most popular … @karanjohar @dharmamovies @ayan_mukerji #yjhd #movies #love #indiancinema #magical".

That’s what we heard exactly. Just as the movie’s quotable phrases and memorable sequences live on in our memories, so too does the poster. Deepika’s famous black saree, which was featured on the movie poster, will forever be etched in our memories. The black saree worn by Deepika Padukone in “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" is a prime example of beauty in simplicity because it- so lets her light skin tones to stand out against the dark fabric. The black sari goes perfectly with the banarsi silk blouse’s elegant style. This spectacular outfit is appropriate for all seasons and for all situations, including wedding ceremonies, small and large gatherings and parties, as well as various festivals, thanks to the see-through net of the black sari.

Net sari has a beautiful red edges that contrast beautifully with them, and one side of the border has extensive white resham embroidery that gives it a lovely appearance. This drape is given a modern yet traditional aspect by the sleeveless, deep-cut blouse. It’s quite difficuit to beleive but yes, this stunning outfit was created in just a day by the ace designer.

And it’s also true of the blue sequin saree that showed at each future farewell party. With her striking blue saree and black sequin blouse ensemble, Deepika Padukone turned attention. This ensemble continues to occupy a free space in all of our hearts. It is an enduringly classic fashion moment in films, a look that many of us have attempted to replicate at some point in our lives.

Last but not least, Ranbir Kapoor’s look in the song ‘Badtameez Dil,’ in which he donned a slim black tie and a tailored black suit, was just as well-known as the hook step.