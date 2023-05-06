Deepika Padukone's Favourite Chocolate Chip Cookie Is A Must Try This Weekend

The weekend is here and so is the urge to try out new things- these new things could range from making a DIY decorative piece for your living room to even trying out a very new recipe that you otherwise would not have dared to if it was not the weekend. If you are feeling extremely adventurous but would still like to choose something safe in terms of a recipe then Deepika Padukone’s favourite chocolate chip cookie is a must-try.

Deepika is a woman of many talents and is admired for her versatility and grace. While she is known for her acting prowess and stunning looks, Deepika is also a foodie at heart. Her love for food is evident from her social media, where she often shares her food escapades. However, what sets her apart is her interest in cooking and baking, and she likes to experiment with new dishes whenever she gets the chance. Despite her busy schedule, she manages to take out time for her passion for cooking and often shares her culinary creations with her fans. Deepika is a true inspiration, showcasing that one can be multi-talented and pursue their passions, even with a hectic schedule.

Over time and again the actress has shared that given a chance she would always choose baking over cooking and she absolutely loves to make chocolate chip cookies according to an ‘Ask Me Anything’ segment that she had sone on her social media quite a while back but even though it has been a while since then, her cookie recipe is timeless and thus here it is-

Ingredients:-

1/2 a Cup of Butter

1/2 Cup of Castor Sugar

Brown Sugar

Baking Soda

Salt

Maida

Icing Sugar

Eggs (You will require whole eggs and egg yolk)

Chocolate Chips

Baking Powder

Method:-

You need to start by mixing the castor sugar, brown sugar, icing sugar and butter together in a bowl. Try to get them into an even consistency. Into that very same bowl add the whole eggs and the egg yolks and start mixing the batter. To that, you need to start adding all the dry ingredients, maida, baking powder, baking soda and a pinch of salt. Add the chocolate chips soon after and let the mix rest for a while, freeze it for some time too. Once the dough is set, take it out of the freezer and start forming balls of the dough. Take out a baking tray, place the baking sheet and then after you have pre-heated your oven place the tray into it for a maximum of 12-15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Once done, well you are good to go!

