Home » Lifestyle » Deepika Padukone's Skincare Brand 82 East Goes Completely Plastic and Carbon Neutral

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 14:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82 east has gone completely plastic and carbon neutral. The actor took to Instagram today gave a shoutout to The Disposal Company, a startup which works on Plastic and Carbon Neutrality. It is a major leap towards making sustainability a mainstream conversation and The Disposal Company being at the forefront of this revolution.

The brand has done this via detailed audits and monthly basis neutralising the plastic that they use, via disposal company. Padukone took to the gram to share the news.

Deepika Padukone’s brand 82 East goes carbon neutral

When a skincare brand goes completely plastic and carbon neutral, it signifies a significant commitment to reducing its environmental impact. Plastic waste and carbon emissions are two major contributors to environmental degradation and climate change. By eliminating plastic usage and offsetting carbon emissions, the brand is taking proactive steps to minimize its negative effects on the environment.

82 East’s commitment to achieve both a zero carbon and plastic footprint demonstrates the brand’s dedication to sustainable practices. Ultimately, such initiatives contribute to the overall well-being of the environment by reducing waste, conserving resources, and mitigating climate change.

About the Author

first published: June 05, 2023, 20:53 IST
last updated: June 06, 2023, 14:11 IST
