Deepika Padukone's Yoga Coach Talks About The Benefits Of The Downward Dog Asana, All You Need To Know

From Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh everyone loves to workout under her guidance- Anshuka is a fitness celebrity coach who loves to share tips with her followers on various social media platforms. Every now and then Anshuka puts up detailed posts about different kinds of workouts and not only shows people how to do them but talks to them too on why they should be practising it too.

Recently, Anshuka took to her social media account to share with her followers the varied benefits of performing the downward dog asana which is also known as ‘Adho Mukha Svanasana’. Check out the post-

Advertisement

She captioned the post, saying, “The downward dog is an inversion asana that deeply stretches the back, opens the chest and builds upper body strength." She further added, “Remember, avoid practising this asana if you are suffering from any injuries in the back, arms and shoulders."

Here are a few amazing benefits of performing this yoga, that you should know about-