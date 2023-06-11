Deficiency of Taurine In Body Drives Aging: Study

Deficiency of taurine, nutrient produced in the body and found in foods such as meat, dairy, fish, could be a driver of aging, according to a new study published in the journal Science. Lead researcher, Vijay Yadav, assistant professor of genetics & development at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, US, and his colleagues found that administering taurine externally slowed down aging in mice and monkeys, in addition to enhancing their health.

After conducting experiments in mice, who received taurine supplements for a year, Yadav and his team including other aging researchers studying effects of taurine supplementation in several species found taurine to have increased the average lifespan in female mice by 12 per cent, in male mice by 10 per cent.

Advertisement

That meant three to four months more in mice, equivalent to seven or eight human years.

Studying the mice’s health parameters, the researchers detected many benefits including suppressed age-associated weight gain in female mice including the menopausal ones, enhanced energy usage, bone mass and muscle strength.

They also found in mice reduced depression-like and anxious behaviours, insulin resistance and, overall, a younger-looking immune system being promoted.

In addition to living longer, healthier lives, they also found multiple benefits at the cellular level, such as reduced “zombie cells", increased stem cells of some tissues promoting quicker healing after injury, reduced DNA damage, among others.