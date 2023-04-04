A Look At The Delectable Food Served At NMACC Gala

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) grand opening was a star-studded event with prominent Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities making their presence. The celebrations of India’s history and culture saw Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Maheep Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Penelope Cruz, and many others as guests.

The internet is already abuzz with photos and videos from the event. But that is not the only highlight that has grabbed the attention of social media users. A viral photo shows the delectable food served to guests at the event on silver thalis.

Advertisement

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani gave us a “sneak peek of the delicious food served to the guests" at the Ambami gala. It is a photo of a great silver thali filled with various Indian delicacies. The tempting thali includes rotis, dal, palak paneer, curry, halwa, dessert, papad, gujiyas and laddoo. Apart from the wholesome meal, a glass of wine and water can be seen placed on a table beside the thali.

The food picture was originally shared by Maheep Kapoor on her Instagram handle.

Fans, followers, and fashionistas were impressed by celebrities’ stunning appearances on the red carpet at NMACC. The second day of the celebrations turned out to be great because of the electrifying performances by famous stars like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra.

A fashion exhibition was also held and it was attended by celebrities like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Sonam Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, among others.

Advertisement

Amid all the performances, one that created buzz online was by Varun Dhawan, where the actor picked Gigi Hadid in his arms and danced with her. As per the supermodel, he made her “Bollywood dream" come true.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here