Delhi Sakshi Murder: Are You Sure Your Partner Would Not Murder You? 10 Signs To Look Out For

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl on a street in Delhi. The suspect, identified as Sahil, an AC repairman, has allegedly confessed to the crime, stating that he committed it in a fit of rage. Shockingly, during his interrogation, Sahil expressed no remorse for his actions.

According to the police, Sahil and the victim had been in a relationship for three years, but the girl had recently expressed a desire to end the relationship. On the day of the incident, as the girl was on her way to a friend’s son’s birthday party, Sahil attacked her in broad daylight. Disturbing security footage captured Sahil repeatedly stabbing and kicking the girl, even after she fell to the ground. He then proceeded to pick up a stone slab and strike her multiple times. Shockingly, bystanders witnessed the attack but did not intervene.

Following the crime, Sahil discarded the knife and fled to Bulandshahr, where he sought refuge at his aunt’s home. Police sources have revealed that Sahil admitted to being enraged by the girl’s recent disregard for him. The victim had allegedly threatened to involve the police if he did not keep his distance and had even resorted to using a toy pistol to scare him away. The police are also investigating the possibility that Sahil had changed his name to establish a relationship with the girl.

This horrific incident highlights the need for greater awareness and intervention in cases of domestic violence and the importance of creating a safer environment for all individuals. The police investigation is ongoing, and further details are yet to emerge.

However, it is important to understand such behaviours. Spotting whether your ex- boyfriend may become toxic can be challenging, as it requires careful observation and consideration of their behavior and actions over time. While it’s important to remember that everyone is unique, and these signs may not apply to every individual, here are some potential red flags to watch out for:

Controlling behavior

If your boyfriend exhibits controlling tendencies, such as monitoring your activities, isolating you from friends and family, or making decisions for you without your consent, it can be an early sign of toxic behavior. Jealousy and possessiveness

Excessive jealousy or possessiveness, where your boyfriend constantly accuses you of infidelity or tries to control your interactions with others, can indicate potential toxicity in the relationship. Lack of respect

Pay attention to how your boyfriend treats you and others. If he consistently disrespects your boundaries, belittles you, ignores your opinions, or disregards your feelings, it could be a warning sign. Manipulation and gaslighting

Toxic individuals may engage in manipulative tactics, such as guilt-tripping, playing mind games, or distorting reality to make you doubt yourself or question your own sanity. Verbal or physical aggression

Any form of physical or verbal abuse, including threats, intimidation, insults, or physical violence, should never be tolerated and is a clear indication of toxic behavior. Lack of accountability

If your boyfriend refuses to take responsibility for his actions, constantly blames others, or avoids acknowledging his mistakes, it can be a sign of toxicity and an unwillingness to grow and change. Isolation from support networks

Toxic individuals may attempt to isolate you from friends, family, or other sources of support. They may discourage or prevent you from maintaining healthy relationships outside of the romantic one. Patterns of disrespect towards women

Observe how your boyfriend interacts with and speaks about other women. Dismissive or derogatory attitudes towards women, as well as a history of unhealthy relationships, can be indicative of potential toxic behavior.

Remember, no single sign alone is conclusive, but if you notice several of these behaviors consistently, it may be a cause for concern. If you have any doubts or feel unsafe in your relationship, it’s crucial to seek support from trusted friends, family, or professionals who can provide guidance and assistance.