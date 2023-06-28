Delhi Theatre Festival Has Announced Its 4th Edition, Here Is All That You Need To Know

After a major hiatus of 3 years, India’s much-anticipated theatre extravaganza, the grand Delhi Theatre Festival, is all set to grace the cultural corridors of the national capital once again with its’ 4th edition. Building upon its past successes, this year’s festival aims to immerse theatre aficionados in the sheer magic and brilliance of the performing arts.

Spanning three remarkable days, Delhi Theatre Festival 2023 will be conducted from the 4th to the 6th of August 2023. This year, cutting-edge venues such as Siri Fort Auditorium, Kamani Auditorium and OP Jindal Auditorium in New Delhi and the illustrious Orana Conventions in Gurugram have been selected as the host venues to deliver a truly immersive theatrical experience.

With an impressive line-up comprising 7 homegrown plays performed across three days, audiences can expect to be enthralled by critically acclaimed performances by eminent theatre luminaries such as Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra, Lillete Dubey, Shekhar Suman, Vinay Pathak, Shabana Azmi, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Kanwaljit Singh. The line-up includes plays such as Ismat Apa Ke Naam, Dopehri, Vodka & No Tonic, Ballimaaraan, Ek Haan, Nothing Like Lear and Kaifi Aur Main

Prabhu Tony, COO and Co-Founder, of Alchemist Live, envisions the Delhi Theatre Festival as a global platform for theatre enthusiasts. He shares, “The overwhelming response to the last three seasons has inspired us to create an even more diverse and engaging fourth season. We are very proud to have established a platform where the theatre will thrive and envision the annual ‘Delhi Theatre Festival’ to be the breeding ground for theatre in India. As we embark on a brand-new season, we plan to enthral our audience with iconic acts. Their presence is certain to elevate the theatrical offerings to unprecedented heights, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees. This endeavour reflects our commitment to expanding the horizons of theatre and fostering a vibrant community of creative talent".

A longstanding patron of the festival, Naseeruddin Shah says, “It is our pleasure, Motley’s and mine to be at Delhi Theatre Festival for the fourth year in a row and it’s always wonderful to be a part of the festival because it spreads awareness about the various kinds of plays that are being done. Plus, the Delhi audience has always been very special for me because I learnt my craft here in the drama school in 1970. We hope that we will continue to be a part of the Delhi Theatre Festival."

Resonating with him, Pankaj Kapur adds, “I’m happy that such festivals are being held because it will enrich the Delhi audiences and will give us more opportunities to perform in front of people"

Shekhar Suman whose play is showing in the region for the very first time says, “I am privileged to bring our play ‘Ek Haan’ that is based on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, for the first time to the Delhi audience and especially at American Express presents Delhi Theatre Festival Season 4."

From thought-provoking dramas that explore the depths of the human experience to spellbinding musicals that ignite the senses, each production will leave an indelible mark on your soul.