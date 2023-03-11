Delicious Cocktail Recipes To Indulge In This Weekend

The most-awaited day of the week, Saturday is here and it is time to start planning how we can make it special. While there are tons of people who love to go out and party, there are also a lot of people who love to have fun in the comfort of their homes. Staying indoors does not mean that one should give up on yummy cocktails, it would be an absolute sacrilege to do so.

Chef Shantanu Chanda says, “Don’t be afraid to get creative and put in the time and effort needed to perfect the art of cocktail-making! Keep experimenting with new ingredients and mixing techniques until you find the perfect combination that makes your taste buds dance with joy."

Thus, we have the coolest cocktail ideas and recipes to make your weekend a supremely cool one.

I am So Cute

Ingredients:-

50 ml bourbon whiskey

10 ml Tepache Distillate

10 ml Aquavit

30 ml Jasmine Peach Soda

Method:-

Start by pouring your favourite brand of bourbon whiskey and top it off with some aquavit.

Next, add jasmine peach soda and tepache distillate to the mixture and voila you are all set.

Flora

Ingredients:-

55 ml Jim Beam Black

10 ml Amaro

10 ml Raspberry Liqueur

2 dash - Saline

2 dash - Malic Acid

1 Spray Floral Blossom

Method:-

If you are craving a tropical cocktail then this most certainly has to be your pick because of the freshness that it has to offer.

Start by adding in all the alcoholic spirits and give it a nice long stir.

Following which, add the saline and malic acid along with the floral blossom.

Do not forget to garnish your drink with some fresh flowers.

Tom Collins

Ingredients:-

45 ml Gin

20 ml Lemon Juice

15 ml Sugar Syrup

10 ml Olive Brine

Club Soda - Top up

Method:-

Start by adding the gin, lemon juice and simple syrup.

Next, fill with ice, top with club soda and stir.

This classic cocktail is incomplete without a lemon wheel garnish and some cherries.

Have fun!

