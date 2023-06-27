Dengue Alert: 9 Precautions You Should Take To Help Avoid Dengue This Season

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. A mosquito-borne viral infection, it poses a significant health threat worldwide. High fever, headaches, body aches, nausea and rash are the most common symptoms. Since the monsoon is just settling in, water stagnation has increased, so has water contamination, which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes that cause viral diseases like dengue. These symptoms usually begin 4-10 days after infection and last for 2-7 days.

Dr. Bindumathi P L, Sr. Consultant - Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru, says, “Dengue can affect anyone, irrespective of their age group. Fever, myalgia, headache, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain are some of the common symptoms to watch for. In extreme situations, dengue can also harm the liver, resulting in fluid accumulation in the abdomen or lungs, brain involvement, encephalitis, acute renal injury, kidney failure, and a low platelet count in severe form can be present with hemorrhage shock."

Dr Aswathy Nair, Apollo Family Physician, Apollo Clinic, Electronic City, explains the modes of transmission:

Mosquito bite Human to mosquito Maternal transmission It can also be transmitted via blood products, organ donation and transfusions

Dr Nair and Dr Bindumathi PL share precautions one must take:

The mosquito that spreads this infection is active during daytime