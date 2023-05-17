Dengue Cases Have Been Rising; Here’s How You Can Protect Yourself From The Deadly Virus

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there has been a surge in the incidence of dengue cases. Dengue is a viral disease that is primarily transmitted through mosquito bites. The disease poses a significant public health concern as it can cause flu-like symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, and in some cases, it can lead to severe complications.

“As per the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there has been an increase in the number of viral diseases like dengue due to recent weather changes and rain. Heavy rains can cause stagnant water, which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and can worsen diseases," says Dr Swati Rajagopal, Consultant - Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital.

Dengue can affect any age group, symptoms include fever, myalgia, headache, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain.

“In extreme situations, dengue can also harm the liver, resulting in fluid build-up in the abdomen or lungs, shock, hemorrhage, brain involvement encephalitis, and acute renal injury," adds Dr Rajagopal.

What tests to undertake for dengue?

The ELISA test in conjunction with the platelet count test assists in verifying the diagnosis of dengue because the dengue rapid card might occasionally result in a negative result. “We noticed 2 positive cases in the month of April and this month as of now, it has risen to 7 cases," adds Dr Rajagopal.

How to protect yourself against dengue?

Dengue is a common viral infection seen in India all throughout the year. As there is no specific antiviral drug against dengue, it’s necessary to protect against the infection.

Dr. Anand Kalaskar, General Physician, Apollo Clinic, Nigdi, Pune lists out ways to protect yourself from dengue infection: