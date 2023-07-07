Dengue Cases On The Rise: Understand The Symptoms, Tests And Precautions

Dengue has reared its ugly head again. Monsoons in India and dengue cases have a symbiotic relationship. As monsoons arrive, dengue cases rise. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. Rise in dengue cases has become a significant concern in many parts of the world.

Dr Shrey Srivastav, Assistant Professor, Internal Medicine, Sharda Hospital, says, “Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness spread by several species of female mosquitoes of the ‘Aedes aegypti’ that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Ades mainly lay its eggs in fresh water."

The symptoms of dengue can range from mild to severe and can include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rash, and fatigue. In severe cases, dengue can lead to a life-threatening condition called dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome.

Advertisement

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness spread by several species of female mosquitoes of the ‘Aedes aegypti’ that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Ades mainly lay its eggs in fresh water.

Symptoms

Dr Srivastav shares the symptoms of dengue:

Dengue fever causes a high fever around 104 F (40 C) and the following signs and symptoms:

Fever with chills

Headache Muscle, bone or joint pain Nausea and Vomiting Pain behind the eyes Swollen glands Red colour Rashes over body

Warning signs of severe dengue fever:

Severe stomach pain Persistent vomiting Bleeding from your gums or nose Blood in urine, stools or vomit Bleeding under the skin,m Difficult or rapid breathing

Risk factors

Advertisement

You live or travel in tropical areas. You have had dengue fever in the past.

“To diagnose dengue, doctors often rely on clinical symptoms, but specific laboratory tests can confirm the infection. One common test is the detection of the dengue virus or its genetic material in the blood using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or antibody-based tests such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). These tests can help differentiate dengue from other similar illnesses," says Dr Vigyan Mishra, Chief of Lab- Neuberg Diagnostics.

Advertisement

Precautions

Precautions play a crucial role in preventing the spread of dengue. “Eliminating breeding sites for mosquitoes is essential, as Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. This includes regularly emptying and cleaning containers that can collect water, covering water storage containers, and maintaining clean surroundings. Additionally, wearing protective clothing such as long sleeves and pants and using mosquito repellents can help reduce the risk of mosquito bites," adds Dr Mishra.

Community awareness and education campaigns are also vital in combating dengue. Promoting the importance of personal protection measures, such as using mosquito nets and screens, and educating individuals about the symptoms of dengue can lead to early detection and appropriate medical care.

Advertisement

Treatment