Depression During Pregnancy May Lead To Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease, Shows Study

Pregnancy is a vulnerable time for any woman. Many pregnant women fall into a spiral of anxiety and depression, which can adversely impact their health. Prenatal depression can also increase the risk of complications during childbirth. According to recent research by the American Heart Association, women who were diagnosed with depression during pregnancy have a greater chance of developing cardiovascular disease within two years of giving birth.

Researchers said that there was some evidence denoting a stronger association between prenatal depression and cerebrovascular stroke/disease and arrhythmia or cardiac arrest among pregnant women who did not suffer from hypertensive disorders. Chronic inflammation and an increase in stress-related hormones may also be pregnancy-related factors influencing the development of cardiovascular disease, according to the study.

Here are some ways you can lower your risk of prenatal depression:

Maintain a healthy lifestyle:

Eating a nutritious diet, staying physically active, and getting enough sleep can help improve your overall well-being and reduce the risk of depression. Stay connected:

Maintaining social connections with loved ones and seeking help from other pregnant women or support groups can help alleviate feelings of isolation and anxiety. Manage stress:

Learning stress-management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga can help reduce stress and anxiety during pregnancy. Take breaks:

Give yourself permission to take breaks and rest. It is important to prioritise self-care and avoid overexerting yourself. Consider therapy:

Talking with a mental health professional can prove insightful, especially if you have a history of depression or other mental health concerns. Communicate with your healthcare provider:

Let your healthcare provider know about any concerns you may have regarding your mental health, as they can offer resources and support to help manage symptoms. Plan ahead:

Preparing for the arrival of a new baby can be overwhelming, but planning for the future can help reduce stress and anxiety. Be kind to yourself:

Pregnancy can be challenging both physically and emotionally, so it’s important to be kind and patient with yourself. Remember to celebrate your accomplishments and progress, no matter how small they may seem.

