Designer Joseph Altuzzarra Recalls How Kate Middleton Wore His Blue Polka Dress Twice: 'It Made Me So Happy'

Kate Middleton is often seen in Chiffon midi dresses, blazers, coat dresses, etc. From gala-worthy gowns to elegant business casual looks, royalty aces all the styles. The princess is also not afraid of repeating her favourite outfits sending out a strong message of sustainable fashion.

In the year 2016, Kate wore a knee-length blue dress with black and white polka dots to visit Stewards Academy with Prince William for their Heads Together campaign. The second time, she wore the dress for a video call to thank nurses during the coronavirus pandemic, released on International Nurse’s Day in 2020. She repeated the outfit for the third time to record a “Mental Health Minute"radio messagewith her husband last May.

Now, the designer of the dress Joseph Altuzarra, in a video shared on Instagram, recalled the time when Kate Middleton chose his dress from the namesake collection. The video is captioned, “Designing a dress *literally* fit for a Princess." In the video, he could be seen standing with a mannequin dressed in the blue number.