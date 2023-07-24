Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Designer Joseph Altuzzarra Recalls How Kate Middleton Wore His Blue Polka Dress Twice: 'It Made Me So Happy'

Joseph Altuzarra recalled his journey of designing the dress and his reaction when he realized that the Princess of Wales wore it to an event.

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 09:20 IST

Mumbai, India

Kate Middleton is known for her exemplary, elegant, and chic style. (Photo: Instagram)
Kate Middleton is often seen in Chiffon midi dresses, blazers, coat dresses, etc. From gala-worthy gowns to elegant business casual looks, royalty aces all the styles. The princess is also not afraid of repeating her favourite outfits sending out a strong message of sustainable fashion.

In the year 2016, Kate wore a knee-length blue dress with black and white polka dots to visit Stewards Academy with Prince William for their Heads Together campaign. The second time, she wore the dress for a video call to thank nurses during the coronavirus pandemic, released on International Nurse’s Day in 2020. She repeated the outfit for the third time to record a “Mental Health Minute"radio messagewith her husband last May.

Now, the designer of the dress Joseph Altuzarra, in a video shared on Instagram, recalled the time when Kate Middleton chose his dress from the namesake collection. The video is captioned, “Designing a dress *literally* fit for a Princess." In the video, he could be seen standing with a mannequin dressed in the blue number.

    • He shared with the people on the internet how he woke up to a ton of messages and realized that Kate, the Princess of Wales had worn the dress to an event. “The dress immediately sold out," he stated.

    In the video, he is also seen talking about the making of the dress. He told, “This dress was created for the pre-fall 2016 collection, I was inspired by these 1930s tea dresses." He added, “I wanted the silhouette to be very feminine but still quite sexy." One of the users commented, “Stunning Dress". Another user said, “Thank you for the post! The dress is gorgeous-one of my absolute favorites of the Princess of Wales! Fabulous. Another user said, “Such a great story. Congrats."

    About the Author

    Navneet Vyasan

    first published: July 24, 2023, 09:20 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 09:20 IST
