Designer Ridhi Mehra: Wedding Silhouettes In Pastels & Ivories Are Unmissable For Summers

Ridhi Mehra is a well-known Indian fashion designer who has made a name for herself in the industry with her unique designs and style. She started her career in 2012 with her eponymous label, and since then has become a go-to designer for women who are looking for contemporary yet traditional outfits.

Mehra’s designs are characterized by intricate embroidery, bold prints, and a mix of traditional and modern silhouettes. Her designs often feature elements of Indian culture and heritage, but with a modern twist. She is known for her fusion wear, which blends traditional Indian wear with Western influences.

Mehra’s collections include a range of outfits, from lehengas and sarees to gowns and dresses. Her designs are loved by women of all ages and are often seen on Bollywood celebrities and influencers.

Her designs are a reflection of her unique style and creativity, and her commitment to philanthropy makes her an inspiration for young women. With her continued success, it is clear that Mehra’s influence on the fashion industry will continue to grow. In a candid chat, we discuss her new line and what fashion holds in 2023

Question 1: Tell us about your new collection and the inspiration behind it

Answer 1: Nazm is a fresh breath of blossoming vibes bringing in the semblance of newness, life and vigour inspired by the Spring season. It is an ode to the festivities of the season.

Question 2: Tell us about the fabrics, colour palette, silhouettes and embroidery used in this collection

Answer 2: The vivid color palette ranges from ivory, champagne, and dusty pink, to classic reds, yellows and navy blues. Nazm boasts structured silhouettes, crafted from rich fabrics such as organza, georgette, chiffon, raw silk and tulle. As always, our craftspeople have gone the extra mile to enhance the charm by incorporating hand embroideries of multicoloured threads, jewelled enhancements, organza embroidered 3D work, and gota appliqué and thread work in both monotone and bright pastels. This collection is a celebration of artisanal perfection brought to life with resham, dori, beads, cut dana, pearls, crystals, sequins, gota, and zari work.

Question 3: Must have summer wedding outfits?

Answer 3: Wedding silhouettes done in pastels and ivories are unmissable. The calming hues feel light and summer-ready. Breathable, lightweight drapes and other free-flowing silhouettes make a great summer choice. Fabrics like chanderi must predominate the selection because of their soothing sublime nature.

Question 4: How do you conceptualise each collection? Can you tell us about the process that goes behind a collection?

Answer 4: Every collection is a new challenge, a new inspiration and a new feeling! It’s an exciting creative process that involves drawing inspiration from upcoming trends, prevalent techniques, a bit of imagination and a whole lot of brainstorming.

Once we zero in on a central theme and what the season and the market demand, an elaborate execution process ensues and finally, we present it to our patrons whose response and acceptance make the whole drill worthwhile.

Question 5. How do you feel about the sustainability movement in fashion?

Answer 5: Fashion may not always come to mind when one thinks of curbing climate change or helping Earth heal. But this dynamic industry, its scope and impact, makes a great tool in itself. Fashion and design hold immense promise when it comes to realising a sustainable future for the planet and its people.

Question 6: Thoughts on slow fashion?

Answer 6: I’d want to see a mass inclination towards slow fashion. Fast fashion, as we know, is appealing with appalling consequences, carbon footprint-wise speaking. I’d like that to change. I believe in the potential of slow fashion and that something new every season doesn’t have to come at the cost of a nuisance to nature.

Question 7. Any bridal trends you foresee for the summer bride?

Answer 7: Wedding outfits for summer brides will feature bright and bold hues, such as fuchsia, emerald green, saffron yellow, and turquoise blue, in 2023. Alternatively, for a more subdued look, pastel shades like lavender, mint green, and powder blue will also be popular for summer weddings, creating a romantic and feminine appearance. The fusion of traditional Indian and Western styles will continue to be a significant trend, with fusion lehengas, sarees, and gowns combining traditional elements with modern styles. Light and breathable fabrics like chiffon, georgette, and organza will be preferred for wedding outfits, keeping the wearer cool and comfortable in the summer heat. Floral and nature-inspired designs, such as floral prints, foliage patterns, and botanical motifs, will be prevalent in 2023, bringing a touch of freshness and natural beauty to bridal outfits. Delicate embellishments like pearls, crystals, and beads will add a hint of glamour and luxury to bridal attire, perfect for special occasions.

