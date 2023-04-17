Dewas To Janapav Kuti, 4 Must-visit Places Around Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh has many wonderful cities to visit. One among them is the city of Ujjain where many people travel to visit the famous Mahakaleshwar temple. Every year, thousands of devotees travel to Ujjain to worship Lord Shiva. But did you know that there are also some gorgeous sites around Ujjain? These locations will make your journey just unforgettable. Let us tell you about some of the best places to visit near Ujjain that will make your trip memorable forever.

Dewas: For nature lovers and individuals who are attached to visiting religious spots, it is ideal to go to Dewas. Numerous tourists flock to this small town. Some of the most notable attractions in Dewas are the Kavadia Hills, Mitha Talab Dewas, Shipra Dam, Pushpagiri Tirtha and Shankargarh Hills.

Ratlam: During the Rajput rule, Ratlam used to be a part of the kingdom of Maharaja Ratan Singh. Ratlam is also well-known for the Sailana Palace which has a beautiful 200-year-old garden. Dholawad Dam and Bandhavgarh National Park are also nearby.

Ralamandal Wild Life Sanctuary: Ralamandal Wild Life Sanctuary is only 69 kilometres away from Ujjain. It is located at a height of 700 meters. The Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary is well-known for its captivating animals and birds as well as its stunning natural views. The sanctuary is open from 7 am to 5 pm.

Janapav Kuti: Janapav Kuti, situated at a distance of 98 kilometres from Ujjain, is surrounded by hills from all sides. Along with this, this place is also famous for different types of herbs. In such a situation, by exploring the Janapav Kuti, you can see the Chambal River flowing through the mountains.

