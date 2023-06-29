Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Dia Mirza Gives off Boss Vibes in a Gorgeous Pink Pant-Suit From Kamal Haasan’s KH House of Khaddar

The strikingly lovely Dia Mirza once more promoted eco-friendly fashion by donning a gorgeous outfit from Kamal Haasan's apparel company

Amazingly, Dia Mirza gave her most recent look a power twist. (Images: Instagram)
Kamal Haasan’s design line’s pink pantsuit was recently worn by Dia Mirza, who is known for supporting sustainable clothing brands. Dia Mirza posted several old pictures of herself wearing the attire on her Instagram account. Cropped trousers and a half-sleeved blazer with a belt make up Dia Mirza’s ensemble.Dia Mirza accessorised her sophisticated appearance with simple gold jewellery and pointy black stilettos. Dia Mirza chose her attire from the KH House of Khaddar line of eco-friendly clothing, which is owned by Kamal Haasan.

Dia Mirza captioned her photo with the inspiring phrase, , “Boss vibes Who said gentle can’t be strong? Who said kind is weak? Who said women can’t lead? We lead from our hearts. That is what makes a difference - A Proud Working Woman!"

Check out Dia’s post right here-

We frequently feel envy of Dia Mirza’s ultra-glam wardrobe choices. She is fearless and enjoys experimenting with various aesthetics. She once stunned in a stunning Solaris hand-beaded short dress from the apparel line Pankaj and Nidhi, giving us huge fashion goals. For that much-needed oomph quotient, the yellow and golden dress had puffy sleeves and a sleek belt. Brown sandals gave Dia’s outfit its finishing touch. The actress used brown lips, eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, and reddened cheeks for her makeup look. She created a low ponytail with her mane.

The last time we saw Dia Mirza was in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. In a private ceremony, the actress wed Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021. She had her son in the same year.

